UBS Turns Bullish On Fox; Sees 33% Upside

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
 3 days ago
  • UBS analyst John Hodulik upgraded Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $50, up from $42, suggesting an upside of 32.66%.
  • The analyst sees the company as better positioned given its sports betting optionality, measured DTC spend, and leadership within the legacy Pay TV bundle with its sports and news focus.
  • Hodulik adds that he sees upside to Fox Corp EBITDA estimates from a ramping renewal cycle, strong political ad spend, the Super Bowl, a reset NFL costs, and lower DTC dilution.
  • The analyst also believes that the company is well-positioned to drive stable-to-growing profits over the long term as peers face more "challenging paths."
  • Price Action: FOXA shares traded higher by 1.75% at $38.35 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Benzinga

