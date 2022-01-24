12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

The new year has started off on a sour note, with the stock market crashing and panic spreading throughout financial markets. Inflation and interest rates have put investors on edge, and many believe we are still in an economic bubble. Stock market predictions will always have bears and bulls battling, but as a long-term investor for over 20 years, I would like to share my thoughts. In today's video, I discuss my playbook for 2022 and how I've handled market corrections since the dot-com stock market bubble of 2000.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO