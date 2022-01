At Meat Loaf's last live performance before his death in January 2022, the Bat Out of Hell singer recalled how he landed his first performing role. Appearing on the talk show Huckabee in September 2021, Meat Loaf told the story of how he showed up with a friend at Los Angeles' Aquarius Theatre in 1969 to apply for a job parking cars. But he was brought inside the venue to audition for the theater's upcoming production of Hair. The director asked what music the young singer brought to perform. "Nothing," Meat Loaf replied. "I came to get a job in the parking lot."

