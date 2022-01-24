Recap: Bank of Marin Q4 Earnings

Bank of Marin (NASDAQ:BMRC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank of Marin beat estimated earnings by 11.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.59, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $7.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44, which was followed by a 1.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of Marin's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 0.17 0.61 0.52 0.48

EPS Actual 0.61 0.71 0.66 0.60

Revenue Estimate 26.91M 24.73M 24.46M 23.99M

Revenue Actual 27.75M 24.53M 22.03M 23.60M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.