12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
 3 days ago
  • BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) stock increased by 71.4% to $4.23 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
  • Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) stock moved upwards by 32.81% to $62.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion.
  • LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares moved upwards by 13.04% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock rose 9.11% to $3.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.7 million.
  • Macy's (NYSE:M) stock rose 7.23% to $24.6. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 billion.
  • Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) stock rose 6.99% to $21.4. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.

Losers

  • Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) shares fell 9.1% to $16.31 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
  • Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares decreased by 8.36% to $8.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.1 million.
  • Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) shares fell 7.6% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares decreased by 7.52% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock fell 7.12% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $535.8 million.
  • XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock declined by 7.1% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

