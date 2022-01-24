ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Community Bank System: Q4 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qIhFy_0du4X6Rz00

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Community Bank System missed estimated earnings by 1.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.82, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $9.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Community Bank System's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 0.81 0.82 0.80 0.76

EPS Actual 0.83 0.88 0.97 0.85

Revenue Estimate 152.47M 151.69M 153.79M 150.84M

Revenue Actual 156.92M 151.56M 152.49M 150.63M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Edwards Lifesciences: Q4 Earnings Insights

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Edwards Lifesciences missed estimated earnings by 7.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.55, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Covenant Logistics Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Covenant Logistics Group beat estimated earnings by 1.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $1.05, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Univest Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Univest Financial missed estimated earnings by 3.28%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.61, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbu#Eps#Community Bank System
Benzinga

Axis Capital Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axis Capital Holdings beat estimated earnings by 54.35%, reporting an EPS of $2.13 versus an estimate of $1.38, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Las Vegas Sands: Q4 Earnings Insights

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Las Vegas Sands beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.25, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Washington Trust Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Washington Trust Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 17.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $0.98, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Levi Strauss: Q4 Earnings Insights

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Levi Strauss beat estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.4, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Meritage Homes: Q4 Earnings Insights

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Meritage Homes beat estimated earnings by 2.97%, reporting an EPS of $6.25 versus an estimate of $6.07, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Western Alliance Bancorp's Earnings Outlook

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-01-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Western Alliance Bancorp will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.31. Western Alliance Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) shares increased by 7.3% to $5.75 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $343.0 million. Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) shares increased by 4.5% to $121.22. At the close, Oshkosh’s trading volume reached 136.6K shares. This is 24.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.0 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Principal Financial Gr

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Analysts have provided the following ratings for Principal Financial Gr PFG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Investors Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Investors Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.32, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $12.17 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: International Paper Q4 Earnings

International Paper (NYSE:IP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. International Paper missed estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.9, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $153.00 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Bridgewater Bancshares Q4 Earnings

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bridgewater Bancshares reported in-line EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.39, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $4.61 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Sherwin-Williams Q4 Earnings

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sherwin-Williams missed estimated earnings by 15.72%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.59, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $273.00 million from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Alaska Air Reports Q4 Results, EPS Misses Street View

Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK) reported fourth-quarter FY21 operating revenue growth of 135% year-over-year to $1.899 billion, marginally ahead of the consensus of $1.89 billion. Passenger revenues improved by 161% Y/Y to $1.72 billion. Adjusted EPS improved to $0.24 compared to $(2.54) in 4Q20, missing the consensus of $0.29.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

STMicroelectronics Tops Q4 Consensus; Issues Positive Q1 Outlook

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 9.9% year-on-year to $3.56 billion, beating the consensus of $3.46 billion. Sales to OEMs remain unchanged, and Distribution sales improved 38.7% Y/Y. Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG) revenue rose 28.6% Y/Y to $1.23 billion. Analog, MEMS, and Sensors Group (AMS)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
101K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy