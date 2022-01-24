ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Cloud Computing Company Appian Offers Low-Code Process Mining Platform

By Michael Cohen
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZT4QG_0du4X4gX00

Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) has announced the general availability of Appian Process Mining, the easiest way to identify and address workflow bottlenecks. The cloud computing and enterprise software company headquartered in McLean, Virginia says organizations can now discover process inefficiencies, and then design and automate those workflows in a unified platform.

With the addition of native process mining, Appian says it is delivering the world’s most complete low-code platform. The software brings together process mining, workflow, and automation so businesses can discover, design, and automate processes from a single, unified platform.

“Process mining and workflow belong together," Appian CEO Matt Calkins said. "Appian customers can now use process mining to discover new processes, and workflow to design them.”

Process mining is a critical component of business transformation, as enterprises often have little insight into how work is actually done across the business. This makes it difficult to identify the root cause of process inefficiencies, forcing businesses to use assumptions and intuition, instead of data, in trying to solve process challenges.

Appian says its software removes the single largest friction point in process mining, enabling customers to spend more time improving and automating workflows.

Appian Process Mining features a no-code module that simplifies the preparation and transformation of enterprise data. Pre-built process packages with mapping and dashboards also accelerate process mining time-to-value.

Appian shares closed at $51.30 on Friday, down 3.64%.

