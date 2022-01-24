ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Aduhelm: Catalyst for a Sentiment Shift

By John D. Vandermosten, CFA
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W5JMa_0du4Wz9S00

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

At the 2022 Biotech Showcase several leaders in the field of neurodegenerative therapies came together to discuss relevant trends. A notable shift has emerged since the approval of Aduhelm eight months ago that has led to a resurgence of interest and investment in Alzheimer’s Disease (AD). In response, six industry experts gathered to contribute to a panel entitled Aduhelm: Stimulating the Next Generation of AD Treatment. Moderated by Zacks’ John Vandermosten, the panel included:

1. Phyllis Barkman Ferrell, Eli Lilly;

2. Travis Bond, Altoida;

3. Michael McFadden, Alpha Cognition;

4. Lisa Ricciardi, Cognition Therapeutics;

5. Brent Vaughan, Cognito Therapeutics;

6. Eugene Williams, ProMIS Neurosciences.

Some History

During the mid to late 2010s, there was a slow but accelerating exodus from investment in neurodegenerative programs, especially in AD. Perhaps it was the natural response on the difficult road to success, since the space was often perceived as a graveyard of failed programs and there had been no new drugs approved since memantine in 2003. A lengthy list of challengers were jettisoned after missing endpoints or raising unacceptable safety issues in late stage trials.

Investor interest in neurodegenerative disease, especially AD, had reached a nadir by 2019 and expectations were low. When Biogen announced that it would halt its aducanumab trials, many were not surprised. What little interest had remained in pursuing AD had further faded and many smaller companies developing AD programs de-emphasized or delayed them. However, over the next two years Aduhelm would go on to experience a wild roller coaster of ups and downs which eventually resulted in approval and a new hope for AD drug development.

Laboratory

New Financings

Following the Aduhelm approval, several transactions took place in the Alzheimer’s space. Initial public offerings were completed for Acumen Pharma (ABOS), Alzamend Neuro (ALZN), Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) and just recently Vigil Neurosciences (VIGL). Additional equity investments were also made following the landmark approval, including companies represented on our panel: ProMIS Neurosciences and Alpha Cognition.

Panel Themes

Several themes arose during our panel discussion including the importance of biomarkers, recognizing AD as a multifactorial disease and the benefit (or curse?) of being in the vanguard.

Biomarkers

Biomarkers may be one of the most important tools to efficiently identify therapies that work - saving time, money and patient lives. The FDA’s position on biomarkers has evolved as described in a 2018 update. The most notable element provided in the document was the acceptability of biomarkers for determining efficacy.

Biomarkers are especially important in earlier stage trials for their signal as to whether or not a drug is working. If the drug is effective, the trial will continue; if no sign of benefit, the trial can be cut short and resources allocated elsewhere.

Multifactorial Disease

AD has many causes. Some of the best recognized include amyloid beta, tau, ubiquitin, protein misfolding, inflammation and oxidative stress. Since there are many contributing factors, it appears that a variety of therapies will be needed. There are at least five subgroups of AD that have been identified and each may need to be treated in its own way.

Are First in Class Drugs Blockbusters?

Sovaldi, Lipitor and Humira were the top drugs of their class, however, they were not the first to be approved. In 1998, lamivudine was the first anti-viral drug to be approved for hepatitis B, however, it was not until Sovaldi in 2013 that the most dominant anti-viral drug was available. By 2014, Sovaldi generated $10.3 billion in sales. The same phenomena occurred in statins. Zocor was approved and generated first sales in 1988, but the greatest success in the class turned out to be Lipitor, which was the fourth drug available. First sales for Lipitor did not occur until 1997, eventually achieving sales of almost $13 billion by 2006. We also saw a follow-on product take the lead in the anti-TNF space when Remicade was launched in 1998 to modest success. In 2011 Humira exploded on the scene in the US with almost $8 billion in sales, twice Remicade levels.

These examples show that the best in class may not be the first and perhaps we shouldn’t worry that Aduhelm is not a panacea. Several candidates in development, including Lilly’s donanemab, Alpha Cognition’s Alpha-1062, Cognition Therapeutics’ CT1812, Cognito’s GammaSense or ProMIS’ PMN-310 might just be that fast follower blockbuster.

Summary

Following years of neglect, investors have returned their attention to the neurodegenerative space. While Aduhelm’s approval was a motivation, other factors are also responsible: supportive data from ongoing trials and the emergence of regulatory feasibility. While the approval was imperfect, it does show the FDA’s willingness to step up when there is an extreme unmet need. Our panel reflected on related themes including the expanded use of biomarkers, recognition that AD is a multifactorial disease and that first in class is not necessarily best. We are eager to see what the next years bring!

View the full version of this article here.

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

After Pfizer, Moderna Kickstarts Omicron-Targeted COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Additionally, Moderna announced the publication of neutralizing antibody data against the Omicron variant six months following a booster dose in The New England Journal of Medicine.
INDUSTRY
pswealth.com

Potential Catalysts for a Market Turnaround

After a tough start for stocks in 2022, investors are looking for reasons to expect a rebound. After more than doubling off the pandemic lows in March 2020, without anything more than a 5% pullback in 2021, stocks probably needed a break. That doesn’t, however, make this dip feel much more comfortable. Here we cite some reasons we don’t expect this selloff to go a lot further, though a 10% drawdown in the S&P 500 seems reasonable to expect.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
Seekingalpha.com

Bitcoin: Halving Cycle Resumes, Backed By Fundamental Catalysts

Bitcoin's past 2 halving cycles suggest Bitcoin is technically in a bear market since May 2021. The Bitcoin Halving Narration and The Potential Resumption of Bitcoin's Bear Market. Our previous coverage presented 2 critical points of consideration for why a Bitcoin (BTC-USD) bull run should've ended by May 2021. The...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold bull catalysts coming

Gold and gold stocks showed unexpected strength last week, and although they closed the week in a disappointing fashion, their larger outlook is growing increasingly positive as multiple catalysts abound. We have touched on the Fed rate hike cycle catalyst. In seven of the last eight rate hike cycles, Gold...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Forbes

Mass Balance As A Catalyst For Sustainability

Natalia Scherbakoff is Trinseo’s Global Technology & Innovation Director. We deliver sustainable material solutions to our customers. We all understand the concept of a hybrid vehicle. Unlike an electric vehicle (EV) that is totally powered by electricity, a hybrid vehicle runs on both fossil fuels and electricity. Hybrid vehicles were commercialized before EVs and have stayed popular ever since. Although hybrid vehicles are not totally powered by sustainable energy sources or totally pollution-free, people still support them because less fossil fuel is used when compared to traditional vehicles.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Alpha Cognition#Cognition Therapeutics#Cognito Therapeutics
etftrends.com

Navigate the Shifting Seas of Investor Sentiment With Active ETFs

It’s been a choppy month for markets so far, and it remains to be seen if the volatility is transitory or indicative of changing tides for what’s been a bullish market for years. Investors looking for risk management strategies should consider actively managed funds in times of volatility.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Catalyst: A Classic Case Of Watch That Basket

Catalyst's revenues are all sourced in FIRDAPSE, nor does its pipeline go far afield. There is an old saying warning against putting all your eggs in one basket. A later wag expanded this to say, "but if you do, watch that basket". Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) has all of its eggs in its FIRDAPSE (amifampridine) basket. It is carefully nurturing and grooming this basket as discussed in this article.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Anavex: 2022 Has Major, Pivotal Catalysts

Anavex's long story is coming to a climax this year. Since my April coverage of Anavex (AVXL), a midstage drug developer for Alzheimer's and other CNS diseases, the stock nearly doubled, then subsided right back to where it was in April. Some of the spike may have been caused by the surprise approval of Biogen's (BIIB) Aduhelm, which occurred in early June. However, AVXL stock has stayed at a decent price on its own merit, not just as a sympathy play.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Yield Curve In Focus And Sentiment

The Federal Reserve has put the market on notice that interest rate increases are likely to come sooner than originally anticipated as well as an unwinding of the Fed's balance sheet. The Federal Reserve has put the market on notice that interest rate increases are likely to come sooner than...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Motley Fool

Is Biogen a Buy After the Latest Aduhelm Disaster?

Aduhelm won't be covered by Medicare or Medicaid in most cases. Biogen will probably have a very hard time making a profit on the drug. Don't expect Biogen to go under anytime soon. Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) stock is taking yet another body blow since the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Forbes

Is Bearish Sentiment High Enough?

The stock market started the week under heavy selling pressure as the major averages gapped lower on Monday. In the first hour of trading the Nasdaq 100 Index ($NDX) was down 2.7% but ended the day higher. Even though the S&P 500 did not close higher Monday all the market averages moved higher through Wednesday’s close as even the CPI report did not negate the positive momentum.
STOCKS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Restrictive Medicare coverage spells continued uncertainty for Aduhelm

Despite Aduhelm’s first-to-market advantage, months of controversy following the drug’s approval have been a major setback. On January 11, the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released a draft version of its highly anticipated reimbursement decision regarding Biogen and Eisai’s Aduhelm (aducanumab) and other future anti-amyloid monoclonal antibody (mAb) products in Alzheimer’s disease (AD): CMS proposed the reimbursement of Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved anti-amyloid mAb products under a coverage with evidence development (CED) policy. The CED requirement will limit Medicare reimbursement of Aduhelm to AD patients participating in randomised controlled trials (RCTs). Regarding enrollment in these RCTs, CMS stated that it would cover the cost of one beta-amyloid positron emission tomography scan per patient, but would limit study participation to patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to AD or mild AD dementia, which is in line with the FDA label for Aduhelm. Although this preliminary coverage decision signals some hope for the anti-amyloid mAb class in the long term, it will significantly delay and limit patient access to these products in the near term, with Aduhelm likely bearing the brunt of these troubles.
HEALTH
Axios

Big Pharma's last-ditch lobbying blitz for Aduhelm

The pharmaceutical industry is ready to pressure Medicare and demand the agency reverse its restrictive coverage plan for new Alzheimer's treatments like Aduhelm. The big picture: Doctors, researchers and health policy experts praised Medicare's proposal as a way to get more data to prove whether Aduhelm works, but with billions of dollars and many other similar Alzheimer's drugs on the line, the industry is prepared for war.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
seattlepi.com

Biogen tumbles after Medicare lays out Aduhelm coverage plan

Shares of Biogen slid Wednesday, a day after federal regulators slapped coverage limitations on the drugmaker’s new Alzheimer’s disease treatment. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Tuesday after markets closed that patients taking Biogen’s Aduhelm will have to also participate in clinical trials to assess the drug’s effectiveness in order for Medicare to cover the cost.
BUSINESS
dairyherd.com

Farmer Sentiment Mixed Heading into 2022

It’s been a tumultuous few years of pandemic-induced uncertainty for American agriculture, and optimism stirred with uncertainty seems to be the order of the day as farmers head into 2022. After weak readings through the fall, the December 2021 Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer rose 9 points to...
AGRICULTURE
Investopedia

Consumer Sentiment Dips in January 2022

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (MCSI) has recorded a dip of 2.5% in early January 2022 from its level in December 2021, according to preliminary results released on Jan. 14, 2022. The MCSI now stands at its second-lowest level in a decade, the low having been recorded two months prior, in November 2021.
MICHIGAN STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
101K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy