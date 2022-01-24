10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
- Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) stock moved upwards by 6.9% to $16.92 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 billion.
- Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) shares increased by 5.26% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $75.7 million.
- Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG) shares rose 5.21% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.
- Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) stock moved upwards by 3.82% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 billion.
- Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares rose 2.19% to $50.82. The company's market cap stands at $232.1 billion.
- Orange (NYSE:ORAN) shares moved upwards by 2.06% to $11.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 billion.
Losers
- Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) shares declined by 8.8% to $16.53 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion.
- Cian (NYSE:CIAN) shares declined by 8.07% to $6.38. The company's market cap stands at $440.4 million.
- Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR) shares declined by 7.97% to $12.48. The company's market cap stands at $963.9 million.
- AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) stock decreased by 7.92% to $2.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million.
