(St. Paul, MN) -- Backers of legalizing recreational marijuana are readying for another push at the Minnesota Legislature, even as opponents form a new coalition to fight it. Paul Aasen with the Minnesota Safety Council says "we are very concerned about impairment in the workplace, and every place." House Democratic Majority Leader Ryan Winkler responds, "using criminal justice as a way to regulate a substance that most people can use safely and moderately doesn't make any sense." Winkler says "we don't do that for cigarettes. We don't do it for alcohol. We should not do it for cannabis." The House passed a bill legalizing recreational marijuana last May - but it faces stiff opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate. A State Fair poll suggests 58 percent of Minnesotans support legal cannabis.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO