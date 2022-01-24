ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin's Daily RSI Lowest Since COVID Crash: Does That Confirm The Bottom?

By Samyuktha Sriram
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) appear to be significantly “oversold” according to technical analysts.

What Happened: Bitcoin’s daily RSI (Relative Strength Index) has hit the lowest level since the “covid crash” of March 2020.

The Relative Strength Index is typically used by traders to assess the price momentum of a stock or other security. When the RSI readings fall below 30, it implies that the underlying asset is oversold.

While some market participants suggested that historical price patterns indicate that a more positive uptrend could be around the corner for Bitcoin, others have cautioned against interpreting the sign as a price bottom.

“Buying when oversold works in a bull market but not in bear. Same goes for the fear and greed index. We'll be having some boring weeks in crypto until we finally move up,” commented another Twitter user.

Price Action: As of Monday morning, Bitcoin was trading at $33,471.58, down 6.39% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum was trading at $2,212.48, down 11.29% over the same period. The overall crypto market saw a 8.39% decrease in the last day and was valued at $1.5 trillion at press time.

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Verch Professional on Flickr

Benzinga

Will Bitcoin See A Short-Term Bounce And Ethereum Trade Range-Bound? Here's What The Experts Are Saying

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) As Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and other major cryptocurrencies traded lower on Wednesday evening after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it could start raising interest rates as soon as March, four analysts and expert traders shared their thoughts on the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
beincrypto.com

Daily RSI for Axie Infinity (AXS) Falls to Lowest Ever Level

Axie Infinity (AXS) has bounced at an important horizontal support level and could potentially initiate an upward movement towards $91. AXS has been falling since Nov 6, when it reached an all-time high price of $166. So far, it has decreased by 67%. This led to a low of $4.42 on Jan 24.
dailyhodl.com

Investment Banking Giant Issues Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Warning, Says Correction Could Start Multi-Year Bear Winter: Report

Analysts at investment banking giant Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) are reportedly warning that a confluence of factors could see crypto prices remaining depressed for years. According to Business Insider, the UBS analysts said in a note to clients that plans by the Federal Reserve Bank to hike interest rates will make Bitcoin (BTC) less attractive to investors who bought BTC as a store of value.
Bitcoin
Economy
Stock Market
Crypto
Markets
Ethereum
Coronavirus
Benzinga

Bitcoin Took This Long To Recover From Every Major Crash

The market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has taken an average of 64 days to recover from every major price crash, excluding bear markets. What Happened: According to an analysis of historical price data from InvestAnswers, Bitcoin has lost around 57% of its value during every major correction. When factoring out bear markets, the digital asset recovered in 64 days.
Benzinga

Bitcoin May Be Plunging Hard, But Look Who's Buying The Dip

The sell-off seen in the crypto space is continuing into the weekend, and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the apex crypto, is no exception. Bitcoin-backer and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, unsurprisingly, is seeing the weakness as a buying opportunity. What Happened: Bukele said in a late Friday tweet that the country...
Seekingalpha.com

Crypto Crash 2022: Where Is The Bottom For Bitcoin?

Bitcoin crash – the crypto winter has arrived. The article I wrote for Seeking Alpha on January, 7th with the catchy title: Brace for Crypto Winter clearly made some people sad and it seems they felt I was a clown crypto whale awaiting cheap Bitcoin (BTC-USD) so I could hoover it up at the bottom. I have been blamed for crashing Bitcoin before (if you can believe it). However, I am no BTC orca just a red-nosed crypto porpoise.
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Price Action Shows Signs Of Life Following Metaverse Foray

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) was trading slightly higher Tuesday after announcing it would be entering into the metaverse with an immersive experience — presumably centered around an animated Shiba Inu dog character. Later in the afternoon, the crypto announced it would be revealing the name of its metaverse over...
siliconangle.com

Bitcoin turns a corner after hitting lowest price since July

The price of bitcoin seemingly turned a corner in trading today after the cryptocurrency hit its lowest level since July. The downward slide of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies dates back to November when bitcoin hit a record high and has continued into the new year. Bitcoin dropped below $50,000 on Dec. 4 before falling below $40,000 on Jan. 21. The slide saw bitcoin drop to $33,000 early this morning before heading upward again.
Coinspeaker

MicroStrategy and Coinbase Shares Down as Bitcoin Reaches Lowest Point Since July 2021

With Bitcoin gaining 2.62% in the last 24 hours, shares of Coinbase and MicroStrategy may also begin to garner some points. The stocks of crypto company Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) and business intelligence company MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) are currently down as Bitcoin continues to plummet. The disheartening Bitcoin price is affecting shares of Coinbase, which is heavy in Bitcoin exchange, and it also has an impact on MicroStrategy, which has heavily invested in BTC. As Coinbase stock dropped over 9%, MicroStrategy also shed 9% in reaction to Bitcoin falling to its lowest since July last year. Currently, Coinbase stock is down 2.33% to $187.01 in after-hours trading; MicroStrategy stock has lost 1.47% in the last 24 hours, while Bitcoin trades at $36,060.
