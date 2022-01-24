ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Dealer Focus: Bill Watkins, Moore’s Tire Sales

By Madeleine Winer
Tire Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot many people go from wielding a meat clever to firing a stud gun into winter tires, but when Bill Watkins finds an opportunity, he takes it. “I was a butcher, a meat cutter by trade,” said Bill, a graduate from The National School of Meat Cutting in Toldeo, Ohio. “There...

www.tirereview.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Tomahawk

Danny’s Tire & Quick Lube expansion

Danny Morefield of Danny’s Tire & Quick Lube poses in front of his newly expanded shop. Danny and Jerry Morefield have operated the business since 1998. Danny’s Tire and Quick Lube is expanding, exhibiting Johnson County’s continued trend of economic growth. Danny and Jerry Morefield, owners of Danny’s Tire & Quick Lube, have focused on excellent customer service since opening their doors in 1998 but have struggled with a lack of space for their growing business and customer base.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
gm-trucks.com

GM Warns Dealers Over Markups and Broker Sales

It’s no secret that buying a new car is an absolute circus these days. Between inventory shortages and pandemic-related shopping woes, it can be a real pain to be on the hunt for new vehicle. Some automakers are taking action against dealers that are marking up cars to make more money in all the madness. Last week, we saw news that Ford sent a letter to dealers with threats to divert vehicle allocation if they were caught marking up the new F-150 Lightning, and now it’s GM’s turn. In a letter posted to Corvette Action Center, the automaker tells its dealers to stop the markups and start being more transparent with pricing.
ECONOMY
electrek.co

National Auto Dealer Assoc. says it’s all in on EVs. Will dealers step in line?

The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) has said they’re “all-in” on electric cars, but $30,000 price hikes and generalized dealer shenanigans about reservations in the face of ongoing inventory concerns have led some automakers to put their franchise dealer networks on notice, ultimately begging the question: if NADA leads, will the dealers follow?
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
News4Jax.com

Rubber shortage, pandemic fueling tire supply issues at stores & dealers in U.S.

If you’ve recently had a hard time replacing an unrepairable tire or tires that are low on tread life -- you’re not alone. Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has not only slowed down the production of tires, but it has also slowed down the shipping of tires into the U.S. It’s impacting tire stores and automotive dealerships across the U.S., including spots in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
SELF

Free N95 Masks Are Available in These Pharmacies

A week after the White House announced a plan to provide 400 million free N95 masks to people in the U.S., the goods have arrived. The nonsurgical masks, which come from the United States’ National Strategic Stockpile and are set to be distributed via local pharmacies across the country, have reportedly already started arriving in stores. “Last week masks began shipping and arriving at pharmacies and grocers around [the] country,” a White House official told CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Watkins
Footwear News

Supply Chain Challenges Could Cost the North American Apparel and Footwear Industry $17 Billion This Year

Ongoing supply chain challenges are expected to continue to impede the ability to meet consumer demand this year, and the North American apparel and footwear industry is slated to miss out on billions. In a new analysis from global consultancy Kearney, continued supply chain disruptions could cost the North American apparel and footwear industry between $9 and $17 billion in lost EBITDA in 2022. And these losses may even be larger given the fact that Kearney’s numbers were compiled before the spread of the Omicron variant hit businesses across North America the past few months. On top of these losses, costs have gone...
ECONOMY
southernminn.com

Iowa traffic camera bills focus on regulation

DES MOINES — Automated traffic enforcement cameras are once again the target of legislative proposals in what has become an annual tradition or lawmakers at the Iowa Capitol. But the discussion sounds different this year, as some of the bills are not necessarily seeking to ban the cameras but...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
abc12.com

McDonald's sales haven't been this good since Bill Clinton was president

Higher prices and chicken sandwiches are helping boost McDonald's sales. But earnings disappointed Wall Street Thursday morning. Last year, sales at U.S. stores open at least 13 months jumped 13.8%, the largest annual increase since McDonald's started reporting comparable sales in 1993, the company said Thursday. In the fourth quarter,...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Better than stimulus checks: This new program gets some people $900 every month

In the pre-pandemic days, the idea of the government — whether at the federal, state, or local level — offering someone a basic income guarantee, in the form of checks over an extended period of time, was not a mainstream sort of policy idea. Today, though, state and local governments around the US have undertaken a slew of these basic income experiments, offering what amounts to free money to broad swaths of their populations.
INCOME TAX
ouraynews.com

Initial bills focus on saving money, cutting crime

This session of the legislature started out with friendly greetings, rousing speeches, mostly-masked gatherings, and what reporters are calling a “laser focus” on a few major issues. Now we are seeing how this work will unfold. The ideas are bipartisan and good for Colorado, so I am entering the year somewhat optimistic. Our “laser focus” areas include: saving people money, improving public…
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Boston

Business Ramping Up At Massachusetts Grocery Stores Ahead Of Weekend Storm

WALTHAM (CBS) – As Massachusetts braces for a potential weekend blizzard, some shoppers hoped to avoid the long lines at the grocery store by stocking up their pantries ahead of time. “We’re overdue, but we’re always ready,” said one man at the Market Basket in Waltham. Ready, whether it’ll be a couple inches or feet of snow come Saturday. Many shoppers didn’t want to wait until the very last minute. “I’ll never get out of here if I come any later,” said Bill Biter. The bread aisle was crowded with people and their shopping carts were filled with bottled waters and other snowstorm necessities. “Definitely the basics – milk and eggs and water,” said Agnes Budnik. Perishable items like poultry were harder to find at some supermarkets. “You cannot manufacture enough food right now to meet the demand at supermarkets,” said one shopper. Consumers are feeling the impacts when demand exceeds supply. “I’ve seen that at the Stop ‘n Shop with the dairy products,” said Patricia Gallagher. “The eggs, $8-9 for eggs. All the cheeses have gone way up.” But it’s the price one has to pay when winter hits. “I am prepared,” Gallagher told WBZ-TV. “I just ride it out, take it as it comes.”
WALTHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy