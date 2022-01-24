ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Tar Heels: Week 14 Review / Week 15 Preview

By Isaac Schade
 3 days ago

Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking back at games from January 17-23 and looking ahead to games from January 24-30.

There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, 11 on full-time contracts and one (Theo Pinson) on a two-way contract.

Cameron Johnson returned to the Suns' lineup this week and Phoenix won all three of their games. They've strengthened their lead over the Warriors atop the Western Conference, which is now up to three games.

Johnson's 22-game streak of making multiple three-pointers came to and end with an 0-2 performance in his first game back; as did his 19-game streak of scoring double figures.

Day'Ron Sharpe has continued to get playing time for the Nets and has now scored in double figures in five of the last seven games. Sharpe has at least six rebounds in eight straight.

The Bulls, after having been atop the Eastern Conference, have dropped six of their last seven games and therefore moved into third behind Miami and Brooklyn. Coby White has played at least 30 minutes in five straight games and, assuming health, projects to stay in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future.

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 14 stats:

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 14 stats:

Tony Bradley | Chicago Bulls

Week 14 stats:

Reggie Bullock | Dallas Mavericks

Week 14 stats:

Ed Davis | Cleveland Cavaliers

Week 14 stats:

Wayne Ellington | Los Angeles Lakers

Week 14 stats:

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 14 stats:

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 14 stats:

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 14 stats:

Theo Pinson | Dallas Mavericks

Week 14 stats:

Day'Ron Sharpe | Brooklyn Nets

Week 14 stats:

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 14 stats:

Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.

