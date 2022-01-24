ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Lisa Barlow was 'surprised' by Jennie Nguyen's anti-BLM Facebook posts

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNkqC_0du4Vnll00

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Lisa Barlow says she was "surprised" by her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Jennie Nguyen's anti-Black Lives Matter Facebook posts.

The television personality weighed in on Nguyen's past posts during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Nguyen faced backlash last week after several of her deleted posts resurfaced online. Nguyen had reposted memes and photos in 2020 that criticized protestors and included phrases like "BLM Thugs."

Nguyen apologized in a statement Wednesday.

"I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today. At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were. It's why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own," the star wrote.

"I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused," she said.

On WWHL, Barlow said she doesn't condone Nguyen's posts.

"I don't condone those and I am completely anti-racist, so I hope everyone does better but I definitely don't condone those," Barlow said.

"I haven't looked at Jennie's Facebook page for years. I was totally surprised. I was very surprised," she added.

Barlow also spoke out in a post Friday on Instagram.

"My heart is so heavy right now. I feel true hurt and disappointment by the posts that surfaced this week. I do NOT condone, nor am I aligned with them," she said.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is in its second season on Bravo.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
UPI News

YouTube permanently bans right-wing commentator Dan Bongino

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- You Tube Wednesday permanently banned right-wing commentator and Fox Nation host Dan Bongino. Bongino's secondary YouTube account was first suspended for violating the platform's COVID-19 misinformation policy. Bongino's main YouTube account was then banned after posting a video allegedly trying to circumvent the suspension on his...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
UPI News

'Bel-Air' teaser reimagines 'Fresh Prince' series as a drama

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Newcomer Jabari Banks has his life flipped-turned upside down in the new teaser trailer for Bel-Air, a dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Banks stars as Will Smith's character Will, who gets involved in a basketball game that turns violent at the end in the clip released on Wednesday.
TV SERIES
UPI News

Spotify removing Neil Young catalogue after ultimatum over Joe Rogan

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Spotify announced Wednesday the music streaming service will remove the catalog of two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Neil Young. The move comes a day after the 76-year-old Canadian-born icon issued an ultimatum demanding the service either remove his music or the podcast hosted by comedian and TV personality Joe Rogan.
MUSIC
UPI News

'Celebrity Big Brother' S3: Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey join cast

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- CBS has announced the houseguests who will star on Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 including former NBA and reality star Lamar Odom, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey, RuPaul's Drag Race judge Carson Kressley and more. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, Olympic...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm#Television#Racism#Wwhl#Bravo
UPI News

Barry Cryer, comedian and writer, dead at 86

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Barry Cryer, a British comedian and writer best known for his work on sketch shows The Two Ronnies and Morecambe and Wise, has died at the age of 86. Barry Cryer died Tuesday while being surrounded by family at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow, England, his family confirmed on Twitter Thursday. A cause of death was not disclosed.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

'Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming' trailer shows family reunite

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming. The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Tyler Perry as Madea Simmons, the matriarch of a large family. The preview shows Madea's family reunite to celebrate her great-grandson's...
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
268K+
Followers
49K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy