Dorchester County, SC

Lowcountry schools back and forth with virtual and in-person learning as COVID-19 puts strain on districts

By Forrest Tucker
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Students across the Lowcountry are switching between virtual and in-person learning due to COVID-19 and its impact on school communities.

Dorchester County School District Two

DD2 is operating on a case-by-case basis and will transitions schools or grades to virtual learning when case counts or staffing issues warrant it.

All students at Ashley Ridge High School and Newington Elementary School are now learning from home as of January 24.

4K, third-grade , and fifth-grade student s at Knightsville Elementary School are temporarily learning remotely. The plan for those students is to have them back in person on February 4.

First-grade students at Spann Elementary and Sires Elementary Schools are also learning virtually this week.

Officials with the district hope to have students from those three schools back in class on January 31.

DD2 Meal Pickups

Temporary virtual students will be provided meals at no cost through curbside pickup. Meals for the week, including breakfast and lunch, will be available for pick up on Monday, January 24th from 4-7 p.m. at one of the following locations: Ashley Ridge High School, Joseph Pye Elementary School, Beech Hill Elementary School, Newington Elementary School.

Berkeley County School District

Cane Bay High School, Goose Creek High School, College Park Middle School and Goose Creek Elementary School are all back in person on January 24 after learning virtually last week.

Staffing shortages were the reason for those schools learning from home.

Dorchester County School District 4 and Colleton County School District

Students in both districts are back in class on January 24. Both districts moved to virtual learning due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

