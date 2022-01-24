Deiveson Figueiredo explains why he favors Kai Kara-France over a fourth fight with “crybaby” Brandon Moreno: “Brandon didn’t give me the chance to fight him again”
Deiveson Figueiredo has given his thoughts on his next opponent and why he’d rather face Kai Kara-France than Brandon Moreno. Last Saturday night at UFC 270, Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision to reclaim the UFC flyweight title. It marked the third time that the pair had faced off...www.bjpenn.com
Comments / 0