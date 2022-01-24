ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavs Donuts: Doncic Duels Morant; NBA Trade Deadline Frenzy for Dallas?

By Jeremy Brener
Can the rejuvenated Dallas Mavericks keep inching closer to the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz in the Western Conference standings? Will Dallas finally make a splash at the NBA trade deadline after three years of having nearly the same exact roster?

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks. Grab you a cup of coffee, and let's jump in.

DONUT 1: MAVS TAME GRIZZ... AGAIN

The Dallas Mavericks got back to their winning ways last night in a big win over the rising Memphis Grizzlies. Luka Doncic scored 37 in the 104-91 win. Ja Morant poured in 35 points of his own in what turned out to be an impressive one-on-one duel. The Mavs have now won 11 of their last 13 games and have held their opponents under 50 percent shooting for 23 consecutive games.

DONUT 2: TRADE DEADLINE 'PIVOTAL' FOR MAVS

The NBA trade deadline is coming up in less than three weeks, and according to one salary cap expert, it could be a pivotal one of the Dallas Mavericks' future. What will the Mavs do with Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith, who are both set to become unrestricted free agents this summer? If Dallas wishes to keep both of them, is Tim Hardaway Jr. the odd man out?

DONUT 3: DALLAS BASKETBALL FILM ROOM

Luka Doncic has been great, but there is still room for improvement, especially when it comes to his consistency on the defensive end in clutch game situations. Our guy Grant Afseth breaks down his late game film to see where he can get better. This is premium-level Mavs analysis that you can only find at DallasBasketball.com.

DONUT 4: MYLES SOUNDS OFF

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner could be dealt by the deadline, but a recent injury could have derailed plans. Read what Turner has to say on his injury and his current situation. The Mavs, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein, have cooled off on Turner lately, likely due to Indiana's high asking price. Could that change over the next few weeks?

DONUT 5: GO FOR A STAR OR BUILD AROUND LUKA?

Should the Mavs look into trading a star to pair next to Luka Doncic in order to raise their floor, or should they go for role players that could complement their star point guard? Richie Whitt ponders that question, as well as a number of other DFW sports topics in his latest edition of 'Whitt's End.'

DONUT 6: RISK IT WITH RUSS?

Trade Rumors: Celtics Looking for Moves; Should Mavs Go ‘All-In’ on Jaylen Brown?

The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics have made trades with each other before. This time around, the Mavs should be making calls about a potential Jaylen Brown deal.

LISTEN: Does Doncic Need to Include Porzingis More in Mavs Crunch Time?

The Dallas Mavericks are playing some great basketball as of late since Luka Doncic came back from his extended absence, but could Doncic be doing a better job of finding his wingman Kristaps Porzingis in clutch situation? The Mavs Outsiders podcast discusses the topic at length.

Mavs Dorian Finney-Smith a 'Dream Trade Target' for Miami Heat?

The Dallas Mavericks have their sights set on a handful of players around the league as the NBA trade deadline approaches, but it appears that the Miami Heat are targeting one Mavs player specifically in Dorian Finney-Smith.

The DBcom staff shared their thoughts on if the Mavs should look into trading for Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook. Although the vote was unanimous, some very intriguing points were made. Westbrook has carved out an admirable career for himself, but his rapidly declining numbers over the last few seasons can't be ignored.

DONUT 7: JUSTIFYING A TRADE FOR JERAMI?

Detroit Pistons wing Jerami Grant is one of the hottest names during deadline season. The Los Angeles Lakers seem to be interested, but can the Mavs outbid them? If the Mavs are able to get in on the Grant sweepstakes, then they definitely should, as he would be a perfect, versatile addition to Jason Kidd's system. The real question, though, is whether or not Grant would be willing to accept a lesser role if he's traded to a team like Dallas that has a bonafide No. 1 option already.

DONUT 8: MAVS AMONG NBA'S BEST?

The Mavs have played some of the best basketball in the NBA as of late ... but where does it place them amongst the rest of the league? Our own Lance Roberson walks you through Dallas' net rating efficiency for this season. If the Mavs keep up this level of play, they might be able to finally end their decade-long drought of not being able to win a playoff series.

DONUT 9: NO PARTICIPATION TROPHIES

The Mavs are no longer a team that is applauded when playing great defense, because now, head coach Jason Kidd expects it on a nightly basis, and his players have fully bought in. The Mavs are using it to shape their newfound defensive identity ... and it's winning them a bunch of games. One could argue that Dallas' reputation as a good defensive team is actually helping the team benefit from lack of foul calls due to consistent physicality.

DONUT 10: A SWAP WITH THE KINGS?

The Sacramento Kings could look to deal Buddy Hield or Richaun Holmes at the deadline. Could the Mavs swing a deal for one - or even both - of them? Hield is from the Dallas area, and he returns to the city to do his offseason workouts every summer. Both Hield and Holmes would be excellent fits next to Luka Doncic. This one might top our list for Mavs trade deadline 'wants.'

DONUT 11: TOBI ON THE TABLE?

Could the Mavs look to trade for Philadelphia 76ers wing Tobias Harris? The money may be tight, but the possibility isn't zero. Dallas has had interest in Harris in the past, although that was with the previous front office regime. If draft compensations is involved, though, any team with the salary-matching ability to pull it off would have to at least think about it.

The Mavs are off tonight and will travel to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors tomorrow night. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. CT. The last time these two teams met, Dallas pulled away with an impressive 99-82 win on the night when Dirk Nowitzki's No. 41 went into the rafters. Steph Curry had an uncharacteristic bad shooting night in that particular game. Was it due to the Dallas defense? Let's see if the Mavs can hold him in check once again.

fadeawayworld.net

Former Dallas Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle Once Revealed That Vince Carter Asked To Be The Team's Sixth-Man: "He Asked For The Honor Of Being The Sixth-Man, He Was A Giver."

Vince Carter was a superstar, one of the most entertaining players to ever enter the NBA. His highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring made him must-watch TV, especially in his early years with the Toronto Raptors. However, another thing that made Carter so impressive was his longevity, he made a league appearance in 4 different decades.
NBA
DallasBasketball

NBA Rumors: Mavs 'Dark-Horse' For Jerami Grant Trade; Linked to Collins & Smart

For a while now, we've written at DallasBasketball.com about how a Dallas Mavericks trade for Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant could make sense for all parties involved, especially if the Los Angeles Lakers' offer for Grant is the best one Detroit has gotten. All of our on-paper logic made sense, but there wasn't really much noise elsewhere in regards to whether or not it was something the Mavs might actually pursue... until now, that is.
NBA
CBS Sports

2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: 76ers may deal Ben Simmons in summer; Mavericks linked to Grant, Collins

The 2022 NBA trade deadline is just a couple weeks away on Feb. 10, and between now and then there will be no shortage of rumors circulating as every team in the league surveys their options for the rest of the season. Some squads may be looking to add that difference-maker as the playoffs near, while others may be looking to sell off players in hopes of rebuilding and heightening their draft night odds later this year.
NBA
DallasBasketball

LISTEN: Should Mavs Be Aggressive or Conservative at NBA Trade Deadline?

If you had asked people during the offseason or a couple of weeks into the 2021-2022 season if the Dallas Mavericks needed to make some major roster changes, most of those people would have likely answered, "yes." And to be fair, the answer to that question today may still be the same, but given how well the Mavs have played for nearly a full month now, the expectations for this current roster are higher than they were.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Talk: Dinwiddie Available; Should Mavs Pursue?

Although rarely winners in free agency, the Dallas Mavericks historically showcase a knack for making knockout trades every now and then. However, in the short Nico Harrison era so far, the biggest ‘splash’ has been his pairing with Mavs' head coach Jason Kidd. A recent report implies that...
NBA
Yardbarker

Mavs Donuts: Dallas ‘Interested’ in Grant; Finney-Smith a Heat Target?

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks. With the Miami Heat atop the Eastern Conference standings, they are looking to add one more piece before the Trade Deadline to improve the team. Could one of their top candidates be Dorian Finney-Smith?
NBA
Community Policy