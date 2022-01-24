ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Graduation rates dip across US as pandemic stalls progress

Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh school graduation rates dipped in at least 20 states after the first full school year...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming graduation rate rose slightly in first year after pandemic closures

High school graduation rates ticked up in Wyoming during the last academic year, continuing an eight-year trend of improvement, figures released Wednesday show. The graduation rate for Wyoming stood at 82.4% for the 2020-21 school year. That's a tenth of a percentage point increase over the previous academic year. Graduation...
EDUCATION
AFP

Fed signals first US rate hike since pandemic coming in March

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday gave a clear signal the central bank is ready to raise US interest rates in March for the first time since cutting them to zero when Covid-19 broke out. That would end the era of easy money that fueled Wall Street's record-setting run during the pandemic. In a press conference following the year's first meeting of the Fed's policy-setting committee, Powell underscored the central bank's willingness to fight rampant inflation, even as he expects prices to subside this year. "I would say the committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting, assuming that conditions are appropriate for doing so," Powell said in an unusually frank comment on the Fed's planned actions.
BUSINESS
Vail Daily

Colorado sees graduation rates dip slightly year over year during pandemic

The class of 2021 was the first graduating class that finished high school after a full year of pandemic learning, which included balancing remote learning, hybrid schedules, masks, changing activity schedules and more. Despite the challenges of last school year, recently released data from the Colorado Department of Education shows that while there were some changes, students still graduated at a similar rate to previous years.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalls#Pandemic#High School#Digital Subscription
universityofcalifornia.edu

Undergraduate graduation rates

Underrepresented students above comprise domestic African American, Hispanic/Latinx, and American Indian students. Additional definitions and technical notes on data sources and methods can be found on the notes tab. This page is best viewed in Chrome and Firefox browsers. Instructions on how to download this data. Please send us any...
BERKELEY, CA
Detroit News

Camping surges in popularity across US during pandemic

Orlando, Fla. — In the last several years, especially as the pandemic disrupted normal life, many travelers ditched the comforts of hotels and resorts, finding the joy of escaping crowds in a tent or RV. In the five-year stretch ending in 2020, data from Recreation.gov shows that camping reservations...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
foxbangor.com

Unemployment rate dips to pre-pandemic level

AUGUSTA — The unemployment rate in Maine has fallen to its lowest point since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maine Department of Labor said Tuesday the unemployment rate fell to 4.7 percent in December. The agency said that was the lowest rate since March of 2020. The...
MAINE STATE
The Oregonian

Despite COVID impacts, Oregon’s graduation rate edges slightly above pre-pandemic record

Oregon’s graduation rate for the class of 2021 edged slightly above its 2019 level, buoyed by large gains among Black students and students with disabilities. The new statewide rate of 81% represents a gain of 3 percentage points from four years ago as well as a gain of about half a percentage point from when Oregon last handed out pre-pandemic diplomas, in 2019.
OREGON STATE
Twin Falls Times-News

Idaho high school graduation rate falls

BOISE — Idaho’s 2021 high school graduation rate fell to 80.1% after a year rocked by COVID-19. The number represents a 2 percentage point drop from 2020, when the rate climbed from 80.7% in 2019 to 82.1%. The State Board of Education in April of 2020 directed schools to close through the end of that academic year to slow the spread of COVID-19. Some learning shifted online, but the state waved some graduation requirements, such as completion of senior projects.
IDAHO STATE
Times Daily

'Alabama Unites Against COVID' campaign launched

COVID-19 has changed the way all of us conduct our daily lives and affects everyone, regardless of our neighborhoods, our political affiliations, our race, or our ethnicity. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
ALABAMA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Statewide positivity rate dipped, but pandemic modeling group urges caution

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Statewide and county test positivity rates have dipped according to the latest numbers Friday from the state Health Department. It’s a key metric of the pandemic, but scientists are urging caution. The World Health Organization first declared Omicron a variant of concern on Nov. 26 and...
HONOLULU, HI
Times Daily

England lifts COVID restrictions as omicron threat recedes

LONDON (AP) — Most coronavirus restrictions including mandatory face masks were lifted in England on Thursday, after Britain’s government said its vaccine booster rollout successfully reduced serious illness and COVID-19 hospitalizations. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

US weekly jobless claims fall for the first time in a month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week following three straight increases amid a surge in cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
ECONOMY
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy