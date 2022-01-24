Oregon State Football: The 2021 BeaverBlitz Awards
By Carter Bahns
247Sports
3 days ago
We’re now a full month removed from Oregon State’s 2021 football season, and with the Beavers’ body of work complete for the year, now’s the time to look back and appreciate the highlights. There were quite a few bright spots as the team locked up...
Alabama coach Nick Saban made his way to New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman over the weekend to check in on prized five-star 2023 quarterback prospect Arch Manning. But Manning isn’t the only prospect Saban had his eye on. The Crimson Tide also extended a scholarship offer to Manning’s teammate and classmate, tight end Will Randle. Randle’s father attended college in Tuscaloosa.
A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
The transfer portal has been good for the Ohio State football program. It has been useful for other teams around the country too, including in the Big Ten. It looks like the Buckeyes might have some tougher competition next year because of one particular player in the transfer portal. It...
The Florida Gators headed into their official visit weekend this weekend without a commitment at the quarterback position. That changed after hosting Tulsa (OK) Lincoln Christian School three-star quarterback Max Brown on campus this weekend for an official visit. The out of state signal caller gave his commitment to UF after backing off a commitment from Central Michigan and spending the weekend in The Swamp.
Alabama punter and place kicker Ty Perine has entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. The former walk-on turned starting punter spent the past two seasons on the bench for the Crimson Tide. Stay up to date with the latest news with On3’s Transfer Portal Wire.
When Louisville lost Saturday to Notre Dame, center Malik Williams was asked whether the Cardinals tuned out the coaching staff, responding that, “I don’t have a comment for that.” After the Cardinals lost their second-consecutive game, a 64-52 loss Monday to Virginia, Louisville coach Chris Mack spoke more about Williams’ comment.
Oregon State wide receiver Champ Flemings has entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. The former three-star recruit is a California native with four years of experience in the Pac-12. Stay up to date on the latest news with On3’s Transfer Portal Wire. Champ Flemings has...
A scuffle broke out in the handshake line following an SEC basketball game between Florida and. Things started to get out of hand shortly after the No. 18 Volunteers closed out a 78-71 win on their home floor. As the two teams got together for a customary handshake, players started to exchange words from a distance.
Everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the 18th-ranked Vols rallied to beat Florida 78-71 Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “Well to be honest, we went five minutes without shooting the ball. When I start talking about our team, I do not want to take anything away from Florida. Mike White is a terrific basketball coach and did exactly what we thought he would do coming in here, play small ball, use speed, and go after it. The way we turned the ball over, we just can’t do it. It came from guys that we count on to handle the ball, but to win a game after going five minutes without attempting a field goal is tough to do, but our guys stayed in there. We were 9-for-9 in the last four minutes from the free throw line, we didn’t handle the special situations on the baseline very well. I thought we talked a lot before the game, but I don’t think we did anything that we talked about in terms of our game plan. You have got to give Florida credit for that because they hit a couple bombs early that I thought got us back on our heels, and why I don’t know, but we did not do a great job with our ball screen coverage early and got spread out more than we wanted to be spread out, but the turnovers we had, there is no defense for it. Those were ones that just take your breath away. We are too many games into the season for our guards to turn it over the way that they do. It is just not respecting the game, not respecting the ball, and not respecting their teammates. I don’t know if I have ever coached a game in my career where we go five minutes without taking a shot. I am sitting there thinking, ‘What in the world is going here.’ But I think you have to give Florida credit for it.”
As the calendar flipped to January three weeks ago, we said goodbye to a year full of excitement throughout Oregon State’s athletic department. 2021 provided a step forward for many of the Beavers’ sports programs, with the football team earning its first bowl appearance in eight years, the men’s basketball squad taking the country by storm with a Cinderella run to the Elite Eight, and much more.
Comments / 0