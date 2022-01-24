ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubai sees biggest fall in over a month after Houthi attack intercepted

By Ateeq Shariff
Reuters
 3 days ago
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, in line with global shares, while the Dubai index saw its biggest fall in over a month as the United Arab Emirates intercepted another attack by the Houthis.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) declined 2%, dragged down by a 3.5% drop in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) and a 1.9% fall in top lender Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU).

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday said it had foiled another Houthi missile attack following last week's deadly assault on the Gulf state as the Iran-aligned group takes aim at the safe haven status of the region's tourism and commercial hub. read more

Yemen's Houthis, battling a Saudi-led coalition that includes the UAE, have said they aim to make Abu Dhabi pay a high price for backing militias that are blocking Houthi attempts to capture prized oil regions.

The Abu Dhabi index (.ADI) eased 0.1%, with conglomerate International Holding losing 0.6%.

"Global markets are set to remain sensitive to fresh policy clues out of the Federal Reserve this week. Since the start of the new year, risk assets have been realigning with the more aggressive Fed rate hikes expected for 2022," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity Group.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) fell 0.6%, hit by a 1.3% fall in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and a 2.5% decline in Saudi National Bank (1180.SE).

The Saudi market continued its correction, after hitting its highest in over 15 years earlier this month, as investors try to secure their gains, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said two foreigners sustained minor injuries when a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis fell in the south of Saudi Arabia. read more

In Qatar, the index (.QSI) added 0.3%, helped by a 4.4% gain in Commercial Bank (COMB.QA).

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, rose on elevated geopolitical risks in Europe and Middle East.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) decreased 0.3%, with Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA) losing 0.4%.

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Additional reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo Editing by Mark Potter

NBC News

UAE, U.S. intercept Houthi missile attack targeting Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates and the U.S. military intercepted two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels over the skies of Abu Dhabi early Monday, authorities said, the second attack in a week that targeted the Emirati capital. The missile fire further escalates tensions across the Persian Gulf, which...
MILITARY
kfgo.com

UAE discussing defence upgrade after Houthi attacks- envoy to U.N

DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates may upgrade its defensive capabilities after missile attacks https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/uaes-defense-ministry-destroyed-2-houthi-ballistic-missiles-wam-2022-01-24 by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group, while continuing diplomacy with Tehran to reduce regional tensions, a senior UAE diplomat said. The Emirati envoy to the United Nations, Lana Nusseibeh, told CNN on Tuesday...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

UAE Summons People for Sharing Videos of Missile Attack Interception

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates public prosecutors' office said on Wednesday it had summoned several people for sharing videos showing defence systems intercepting Monday's missile attack https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/uaes-defense-ministry-destroyed-2-houthi-ballistic-missiles-wam-2022-01-24/?enowpopup by Yemen's Houthi movement. The UAE, the region's commercial and tourism hub, rarely discusses its security in public but had confirmed...
MIDDLE EAST
#Yemen#Iran#Emaar Properties#Uae#International Holding#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Exinity Group#Tasi#Al Rajhi Bank#Saudi National Bank#Exness
AFP

Yemen rebels fire missiles at UAE, Saudi Arabia as tensions soar

Yemeni rebels fired missiles at the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia Monday, with the US mobilising to help intercept them and a Saudi-led coalition hitting back by blowing up the insurgents' launchpad. The latest intra-regional exchanges of fire propelled into a second week a sharp escalation of hostilities stemming from Yemen's civil war, where Saudi Arabia, the UAE and others support the government against the Iran-backed Huthi rebels. Witnesses saw bright flashes arcing over the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi in the early hours as two ballistic missiles were intercepted, scattering debris. US Central Command said later on Monday that its forces at Al-Dhafra airbase near Abu Dhabi "engaged two inbound missile threats with multiple Patriot interceptors coincident to efforts by the armed forces of the UAE."
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Thai PM visits Saudi Arabia three decades after diamond heist row

Thailand’s prime minister has arrived in Saudi Arabia for the first high-level meeting since relations between the nations soured three decades ago over a scandalous jewellery heist that led to a diplomatic row and string of mysterious killings. The official visit by Thai premier Prayuth Chan-ocha to Riyadh indicates that the countries are looking to mend relations. Saudi Arabia downgraded its diplomatic ties with Thailand over the 1989 theft which became known as the Blue Diamond affair. However, Saudi Arabia seemed to make little effort in receiving Mr Chan-ocha as a notably low-ranking official, the deputy governor of Riyadh, greeted...
ASIA
Reuters

Yemen's Houthis fail in second missile attack on UAE

DUBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi movement, aligned with Iran, launched a missile attack at the United Arab Emirates on Monday that targeted a base hosting the U.S. military but was thwarted by U.S.-built Patriot interceptors, U.S. and Emirati officials said. The attack, which sent U.S. troops into bunkers,...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Houthi attacks rattle some United Arab Emirates residents

ABU DHABI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Two missile attacks in a week on the United Arab Emirates have left some residents feeling on edge about security for the first time in the Gulf state's capital Abu Dhabi, home to high rise towers, world-class museums and a Formula One race track.
MIDDLE EAST
KPBS

UAE says it intercepted 2 missiles from Yemen's Houthis

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates and the U.S. military intercepted two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels over the skies of Abu Dhabi early Monday, authorities said, the second attack in a week that targeted the Emirati capital. The missile fire further escalates...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

UAE Grounds Most Private Drones for a Month After Houthi Attack

CAIRO (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates has grounded most private drones and light sports aircraft used for recreational purposes for a month starting Saturday, the Interior Ministry said, following a deadly attack this week by Yemen's Houthis on the Gulf country. The UAE has said that the Iran-aligned Houthi movement...
MIDDLE EAST
wibqam.com

Israel offers UAE security, intelligence support after deadly Houthi attack

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel has offered security and intelligence support to the United Arab Emirates against further drone attacks after a deadly strike by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group, according to a letter released on Tuesday by Israel’s leader. Three people were killed and six wounded on Monday...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Fitch downgrades Kuwait one notch citing 'political constraints'

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said on Thursday it downgraded Kuwait's credit rating to 'AA-' from 'AA', citing "ongoing political constraints" that hinder the oil producer's ability to address structural problems. Kuwait's heavy dependence on oil, an expansive welfare system and a large public sector are structural issues...
WORLD
Reuters

Most Gulf bourses rebound on rising oil prices

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf rebounded on Thursday, as oil prices touched seven-year highs on fears of disruption to energy supplies due to escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Brent crude furtures were up 89 cents, or 1%, at $90.85 a barrel by 1217...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

