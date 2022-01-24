Daywatch: Lightfoot is spending more campaign cash than she’s taking in | COVID surge making it difficult to get basic medical care | Dick Butkus trolls Aaron Rodgers

Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks Jan. 4, 2022, at Chicago police headquarters. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS

It’s no secret that the current wave of COVID-19 has sent case numbers soaring and filled hospitals across Illinois. But over the last couple of months, it has also made it difficult for people with problems that aren’t immediately life-threatening to get medical care .

Patients in need of certain non-emergency surgeries, such as Mingay, have seen those surgeries postponed. Though many of the delayed surgeries are called “elective” they are actually necessary, though not emergency, procedures. Long ER waits have also become common for patients with serious but non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. And urgent care centers are increasingly turning patients away for hours, days or even weeks at a time because they’re short on staff and overwhelmed with demand.

“No matter where you’re going to go right now in health care, you’re probably going to experience a delay,” said Dr. Richard Freeman, Loyola Medicine regional chief clinical officer.

— Lisa Schencker

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been spending campaign money faster than she has been raising it, leaving her with less political cash than she had shortly after winning office two and a half years ago.

The mayor’s two campaign funds have bled $213,000 during that time, as Lightfoot raised $2.67 million but spent $2.88 million, a Chicago Tribune analysis of state campaign finance records found.

On his last Friday in the United States, Francisco Arellano spent the evening the same way he had spent many evenings for over 30 years: surrounded by his family, drinking some tequila and eating pambazos.

Francisco Arellano and his wife, Teresa Ruiz de Arellano, returned to their beloved Michoacan state in Mexico permanently after living in Chicago for over 30 years. They had crossed the border to the U.S. without permission and could not return — not even when each of their fathers passed away — for fear of losing the opportunity to give their children a fruitful future.

Humans aren’t the only ones who search out warmer waters and fresh seafood during the dark days of winter.

Some bald eagles head south as well, departing from Canada, Minnesota and Wisconsin for the (relatively) balmy temperatures of Illinois, Missouri and Iowa. Drawn to unfrozen stretches of river, the majestic visitors — marked by snow-white heads, lemon-yellow beaks and wingspans of up to 8 feet — can be seen by the dozens on the Mississippi River in January and February, fishing for their meals and perching in bare trees.

Waking up Sunday morning in Chicago to 5 inches of snow and Dick Butkus trolling Aaron Rodgers was a beautiful thing, the Tribune’s Paul Sullivan writes.

“funny the orange juice tastes a little bit sweeter this morning,” Butkus tweeted, referring to the Green Bay Packers’ 13-10 playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Normally, we might wait a little bit longer to review a restaurant, usually about a month or so, Tribune critic Louisa Chu writes. After her first visit, it was clear that Peanut Park, with the friends and families behind three established businesses, had hit the ground running .