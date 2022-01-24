ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daywatch: Lightfoot is spending more campaign cash than she's taking in | COVID surge making it difficult to get basic medical care | Dick Butkus trolls Aaron Rodgers

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks Jan. 4, 2022, at Chicago police headquarters. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

It’s no secret that the current wave of COVID-19 has sent case numbers soaring and filled hospitals across Illinois. But over the last couple of months, it has also made it difficult for people with problems that aren’t immediately life-threatening to get medical care .

Patients in need of certain non-emergency surgeries, such as Mingay, have seen those surgeries postponed. Though many of the delayed surgeries are called “elective” they are actually necessary, though not emergency, procedures. Long ER waits have also become common for patients with serious but non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. And urgent care centers are increasingly turning patients away for hours, days or even weeks at a time because they’re short on staff and overwhelmed with demand.

“No matter where you’re going to go right now in health care, you’re probably going to experience a delay,” said Dr. Richard Freeman, Loyola Medicine regional chief clinical officer.

— Lisa Schencker

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has spent more campaign cash than she’s raised during a term marked by crises: ‘She’s not scaring anybody’

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been spending campaign money faster than she has been raising it, leaving her with less political cash than she had shortly after winning office two and a half years ago.

The mayor’s two campaign funds have bled $213,000 during that time, as Lightfoot raised $2.67 million but spent $2.88 million, a Chicago Tribune analysis of state campaign finance records found.

Immigrant couple returns to Mexico to retire after 3 decades of working in Chicago: ‘It’s a dream of many undocumented people’

On his last Friday in the United States, Francisco Arellano spent the evening the same way he had spent many evenings for over 30 years: surrounded by his family, drinking some tequila and eating pambazos.

Francisco Arellano and his wife, Teresa Ruiz de Arellano, returned to their beloved Michoacan state in Mexico permanently after living in Chicago for over 30 years. They had crossed the border to the U.S. without permission and could not return — not even when each of their fathers passed away — for fear of losing the opportunity to give their children a fruitful future.

Bald eagles are flying south to Illinois for the winter. Here’s where to see them.

Humans aren’t the only ones who search out warmer waters and fresh seafood during the dark days of winter.

Some bald eagles head south as well, departing from Canada, Minnesota and Wisconsin for the (relatively) balmy temperatures of Illinois, Missouri and Iowa. Drawn to unfrozen stretches of river, the majestic visitors — marked by snow-white heads, lemon-yellow beaks and wingspans of up to 8 feet — can be seen by the dozens on the Mississippi River in January and February, fishing for their meals and perching in bare trees.

Dick Butkus trolls Aaron Rodgers (again) on Twitter as ex-Bears players celebrate the end of the Packers’ season

Waking up Sunday morning in Chicago to 5 inches of snow and Dick Butkus trolling Aaron Rodgers was a beautiful thing, the Tribune’s Paul Sullivan writes.

“funny the orange juice tastes a little bit sweeter this morning,” Butkus tweeted, referring to the Green Bay Packers’ 13-10 playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Louisa Chu review: Peanut Park Trattoria traces the heart of Little Italy in Chicago

Normally, we might wait a little bit longer to review a restaurant, usually about a month or so, Tribune critic Louisa Chu writes. After her first visit, it was clear that Peanut Park, with the friends and families behind three established businesses, had hit the ground running .

Chicago Tribune

Chicago theater is in the midst of another lousy COVID winter, bruised but determined to recover — how will it?

As temperatures plummet and snow flies, Chicagoans head to the theater. Or so they did up through 2019, when the January and February calendars were crowded with the marquee openings of a busy winter arts season. But by March, 2020 was a bust. And even though Chicago theaters returned to live performances to some degree by the fall of 2021, the current winter so far has, with few exceptions, ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Goldblatt’s, the merchant king of blue-collar neighborhoods, brought Christmas in January to our Chicago apartment

My earliest memories of Christmas are associated with the month of January. That is when my father got an employee’s discount on presents returned to the Goldblatt’s department store at Lincoln and Belmont. Being Jewish, there wasn’t a Christmas tree in our apartment to mark the countdown to my belated gift. One year I got an electric-train set. Its cardboard box had been ripped open, ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Editorial: How can teachers fix what’s wrong at CTU? Change the leadership.

In democracies, voters fix what’s wrong by kicking out of office the people who made everything a mess. It applies to government, and it should also apply to the Chicago Teachers Union. The union’s 25,000 members have a leadership vote coming up in May. Up for reelection is the slate led by CTU President Jesse Sharkey and Vice President Stacy Davis Gates. Their playbook has been built on three ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Petition asking city to clear sidewalks of snow and ice gains traction: ‘It’s a huge deal for people with disabilities.’

A petition asking the city of Chicago to clear sidewalks of snow and ice has gained traction, collecting more than 3,600 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon. A transit advocacy organization and disability service group have partnered in the campaign against what they call the inaccessible state of city sidewalks. “We don’t assume that the adjacent property owners are going to go out with their ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

