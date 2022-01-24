ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, NH

Nashua Boy Makes Highlight Reel Play During Unified High School Basketball Game

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kjHcM_0du4VCJ000

NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire boy had a play for the highlight reel during a recent basketball game, and it’s sure to put a smile on your face.

The play happened during a co-ed basketball game between Nashua North and Nashua South High School Special Olympics Unified Sports teams.

Zachary Ostrowski, wearing No. 3, snuck up on the play using some stealth moves and came up with a steal. Then he stopped, popped, and nailed a three-pointer.

Ostrowski ran to the bench area, where he celebrated by jumping into the arms of a teammate.

The play caught the attention of ESPN, netting the No. 1 ranking in Sunday’s SportsCenter Top 10.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

‘A Great Community Outreach Program,’ Tewksbury Police Play Pick-Up Hockey Game In Backyard Rink

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – After asking residents to find the best backyard hockey rink in town, Tewksbury Police officers hit the ice against some 12-year-olds. Dozens of people offered to host the officers for a pick-up game after the department put out the call on social media. They eventually picked Brian Abruzi’s backyard rink on Sunset Circle. A 3-on-3 game was held Wednesday night. “I just think it’s a great community outreach program,” Abruzi said. “I am honored they selected my rink and I’m just so happy the kids can get out there and have some fun.” Abruzi said this is his fifth year building the rink. He started working on it shortly after Thanksgiving. “We’re always looking for creative ways to interact with the community,” Police Chief Ryan Columbus said. “We threw it out there not sure in what kind of response we would get, but it has turned into a massive response.”
TEWKSBURY, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
45K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy