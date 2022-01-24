Nashua Boy Makes Highlight Reel Play During Unified High School Basketball Game

NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire boy had a play for the highlight reel during a recent basketball game, and it’s sure to put a smile on your face.

The play happened during a co-ed basketball game between Nashua North and Nashua South High School Special Olympics Unified Sports teams.

Zachary Ostrowski, wearing No. 3, snuck up on the play using some stealth moves and came up with a steal. Then he stopped, popped, and nailed a three-pointer.

Ostrowski ran to the bench area, where he celebrated by jumping into the arms of a teammate.

The play caught the attention of ESPN, netting the No. 1 ranking in Sunday’s SportsCenter Top 10.