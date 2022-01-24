ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Didn’t Want To Talk About His Future After Playoff Loss

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Is this it for Tom Brady? The future Hall of Fame quarterback isn’t saying.

Brady’s 22nd NFL season came to an end Sunday afternoon with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffering a 30-27 loss to the L.A. Rams in the Divisional Round. Brady and the Bucs trailed 27-3 midway through the third quarter, but made an incredible comeback to tie the game 27-27 with 42 seconds to go. The comeback flew out the window when the Tampa Bay defense somehow lost Cooper Kupp for a 44-yard catch-and-run that took the Rams down to the Tampa Bay 12-yard line. Los Angeles booted a game-winning field goal as time expired and ended the season for Brady and the Buccaneers.

Stories about Brady potentially retiring after this season started surfacing last week, and were back in the news cycle on Sunday morning. As for what Brady had to say about his future, the seven-time Super Bowl champ wasn’t interested in discussing his plans following Tampa’s postseason loss. That discussion will come at another time.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it, so we’ll take it day by day and kind of see where we’re at,” said Brady. “I was thinking about winning. That’s kind of my mentality, always to go out there and try to win, give my team the best chance to win.”

Pressed again about his future, Brady really didn’t want to get into it.

“Truthfully guys, I’m thinking about this game. I’m not thinking about past five minutes from now,” he said.

He was, of course, a little more open to the discussion on his social media accounts. A tweet by TB12 Sports following Sunday’s game promises that “greater things are coming,” so it would appear as though Brady will be back for another at least one more season in 2022. (That, or he’s referring to even more products in his fancy new clothing line.)

Brady has long said that he wants to play through his age-45 season, which would be 2022. He’s added that he’ll play until he sucks, and he certainly doesn’t suck yet, leading the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes in 2021. He’s also scheduled to make $25.4 million next season.

Brady says he’s taking it day by day, but it seems like he’s leaning toward coming back for a shot at Super Bowl No. 8.

