NFL official explains penalty called on Tom Brady in Buccaneers loss

By Jonathan Wagner about 7 hours
 3 days ago
Mike Ehrmann via Getty Images.

Tom Brady was not happy in the second quarter of Sunday’s Divisional round matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. Brady thought that Von Miller should have been called for roughing the passer, but no call was made. This prompted Brady to get in the face of officials, leading to a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The play resulted in a busted lip for Brady. After the game, official Shawn Hochuli elaborated on what led to Brady being flagged, in addition to his thoughts on the hit in question.

“He got in my face in an aggressive manner and used abusive language,” Hochuli said, via The Athletic’s Greg Auman. “As for the hit, we did not think that it rose to the level of roughing the passer.”

Regardless, Brady stepped up on the next play, completing a 20-yard passing play to Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette to get a first down.

The Rams led the game 20-3 at halftime, but the Buccaneers weren’t done yet. After making it a 27-13 deficit through three quarters, the Buccaneers fought back to tie the game late with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. But the Rams walked away with a victory following Matt Gay’s game-winning field goal as time expired.

Brady completed 30 of his 54 pass attempts in the Buccaneers’ loss. He had one touchdown and one interception.

Brady’s future might be uncertain following the Buccaneers season ending

Reports emerged on Sunday morning that Brady hasn’t ruled out retiring after the Buccaneers season ended. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that Brady’s potential retirement is something that should be “paid attention to.”

“According to a source close to Brady, the public chatter about Brady’s potential retirement at age 44 is, at least, an issue to be concerned about and paid attention to. And no one has swatted it down,” Rapoport said.

Sunday’s loss by the Buccaneers could leave a bad taste in Brady’s mouth, making him want to return for another season. But at 44 years old and with his legacy already set into stone as one of the greatest to ever play, he could still opt to hang up the cleats.

Brady was asked about his future after the Buccaneers loss, where he said he is going to take things one day at a time.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it. Taking it day by day,” Brady said

Brady’s situation could be another huge domino in the quarterback carousel that the NFL seems poised to see in the offseason.

