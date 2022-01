Packer and Reebok are dropping a special “Ultramarine” edition of the Answer IV dedicated to former NBA basketball player Allen Iverson‘s stylistic prime. The new iteration of the silhouette features a gray mesh upper intertwined with classic navy leather. The lining of the tongue tab comes with Reebok branding, while a douse of white is splashed on the laces and the midsole. A zipper runs across the vamp with a pop of red, while the same shade makes an appearance on a circular logo donning the back of the outsole. In addition to the sneaker, a limited-edition T-shirt created in collaboration with Full Court Press will launch alongside the shoe. The garment is printed with a blue graphic of Iverson and the phrase “THE QUESTION HAS BEEN ANSWERED.”

