Bruce Arians addresses Tom Brady's future with team

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Could Sunday have been Tom Brady‘s last game in an NFL uniform?

According to reports from both Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, that could very well be the case for the 44-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who will take time to mull over the possibility of retiring after the season.

Perhaps the final result of the 2021 season left Brady longing for more, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams — despite making arguably the greatest single-game comeback in NFL history. According to Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, the decision is up to Brady, and he’ll let his quarterback make the decision free of influence.

“That’s up to Tom,” Arians said, all but evading the question of Brady’s retirement. “Just like all veteran players.”

Arians, 69, added that he does in fact plan on coaching the Buccaneers again in the 2022 season, with or without Brady around. But now, the future of the NFL is in question, as arguably the greatest player of all time could be retiring before 2022.

Report: Buccaneers’ Tom Brady facing uncertain future in offseason

Heading into Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams, there were already reports surfacing on whether or not Bucs’ quarterback Tom Brady – a future NFL Hall of Famer – would retire after this season.

Brady, 44, is currently in his 22nd NFL season and second with Tampa Bay after spending 20 years with the New England Patriots. He’s put together another strong season for the Bucs – throwing for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions – while trying to lead the Buccaneers back to the Super Bowl.

While he’s still quarterbacking Tampa Bay, at least for one more game, Brady could be considering retirement once the season ends, according to a report from NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

“According to a source close to Brady, the public chatter about Brady’s potential retirement at age 44 is, at least, an issue to be concerned about and paid attention to. And no one has swatted it down,” Rapoport wrote.

While Rapoport made that report, the NFL insider also mentioned that Brady isn’t concerned about his future playing career right now, but instead only on trying to lead the Buccaneers to a playoff win on Sunday. Now that the game is in the past, Brady has a long offseason ahead of him, during which he can mull over his future.

Report: Teammates ‘bracing’ for his retirement

Tom Brady has defied Father Time like no other quarterback before him. However, his Buccaneers teammates are wondering if this season’s playoff run could be the Seven-time Super Bowl Champions’ swan song.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, Brady’s teammates are bracing for his retirement.

“Brady has talked in the past about wanting to play up to age 50, though not quite as much recently,” wrote La Canfora. “At age 44 and chasing a second straight Lombardi Trophy, and with the Bucs facing a difficult task of keeping this team together in 2022, several of his teammates are prepared for this playoff run to be Brady’s last, sources said. Including some very close to the quarterback.”

Moreover, one of La Canfora’s sources believes Brady doesn’t know what he’s going to do himself.

“He hasn’t signaled one way or the other what he’s going to do,” said one source close to Brady, according to La Canfora. “And maybe he doesn’t know himself. But it wouldn’t be surprising if this was the end.”

On3’s Stephen Samra and Tyler Mansfield contributed to this report.