Cowboys assistant named finalist for NFL head coaching job

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

The Dallas Cowboys could be losing a key member of their coaching staff this offseason, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named one of the finalists for the head coaching vacancy with the Denver Broncos, according to a report from Ian Rapoport.

Quinn has interviewed with a number of teams to date, including both the Chicago Bears and the Denver Broncos. On Monday, Quinn is set to interview for the head coaching vacancy with NFC East rival New York Giants, a team that recently cleared house and fired general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge.

“The Denver Broncos have narrowed their head coaching search. This has started to kick into gear, and they’re expected to do some second-round interviews,” Rapoport said. “I’m told their finalists are Dan Quinn, Kevin O’Connell from the Los Angeles Rams, a really good offensive coordinator, and then Nathaniel Hackett, the OC for the Green Bay Packers.”

If the Broncos opt to start their rebuilding process as soon as possible, they’d have to start by hiring a coach with immediate availability — that would leave only Quinn and Hackett as the two candidates, given that O’Connell, the Rams’ offensive coordinator, is still in the NFL Playoffs with Los Angeles after an upset win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Under Quinn, the Cowboys defense developed some budding NFL talent in second-year defensive back Trevon Diggs, who had a record-breaking season that included 52 total tackles, 11 interceptions and two touchdown returns, and rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, who managed to line up at several different positions on the defensive front while amassing 84 total tackles (20 solo stops), 13 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Quinn’s defense allowed opposing offenses to throw for 4,049 yards this season, the 20th-best total among NFL teams, while also allowing an abysmal 24 passing touchdowns, 24th-best among NFL teams. However, the Cowboys’ defense also forced 26 interceptions, the most in the NFL. Its rushing defense was also a middle-of-the-pack unit, as the Cowboy allowed 1,918 rushing yards to opposing backs, the 16th-best tally in the NFL.

Quinn was hired as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator ahead of the 2021 season, and he last served as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 until 2020. His six seasons with the Falcons were his only seasons spent as an NFL head coach, and Quinn helped lead the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance but finished with a cumulative 43-42 record in six years.