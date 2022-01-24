ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Von Miller gives surprising statement on Tom Brady's future

By Stephen Samra about 7 hours
 3 days ago
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Von Miller has gone up against Tom Brady in some memorable battles. From the rivalry between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots to Sunday’s showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miller has terrorized Brady in some of the biggest games imaginable.

When the Rams traveled to Tampa Bay, another chapter was written in their story. Los Angeles traded for the former No. 2 overall pick for games like facing Brady in the playoffs, and Miller delivered.

To illustrate, Miller came through with a wonderful performance. The star pass rusher accumulated four tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. As the Rams were folding, Miller was continuously in the backfield.

In the end, the Rams pulled it out against the defending Super Bowl champions. Now, rumors are running rampant that it could’ve been the final game of the all-time great quarterback’s career.

After the victory, Miller was asked about the chances Brady just played his final game. Albert Breer, the Senior NFL Reporter for MMQB, detailed his response.

“Von Miller asked about this potentially being @TomBrady’s last game: ‘Nah, that ain’t gonna be the end of Tom Brady.’ Says he has every reason to hate Brady for winning so much but can’t, ‘He’s a great guy.’ Mentioned Brady helping at his pass-rush summit,” tweeted Breer.

There’s mutual respect between two men who have done battle as much as Miller and Brady have. While Brady was sent home, Miller is on the hunt for Super Bowl 56.

Tom Brady may be the fiercest competitor in the game of football. As Von Miller stated, it would be shocking to see him walk away following the loss.

Moreover, the Los Angeles Rams are headed to the NFC Championship Game after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 30-27. It originally looked like the Rams would have a stressless victory, but the game ended up taking years off the lives of their faithful.

Matthew Stafford and the offense were humming, and the Rams raced out to a 27-3 lead. However, the Buccaneers flipped a switch — making a furious comeback to tie the game.

Luckily, the Rams got the ball back with the game tied at 27 and 42 seconds on the clock. After Stafford was sacked on first down, he found Cooper Kupp for a 20-yard gain. Then, the back-breaker — a 44-yard connection to Kupp to bring the Rams down to the Buccaneers 12-yard line. Then, a 30-yard field god by kicker Matt Gay sent the Rams to the next round.

It was an uneven performance, but Von Miller and the Rams are moving on while Tom Brady and the Buccaneers saw their season end. Now, Los Angeles will host the NFC Championship Game — welcoming the San Francisco 49ers to town next Sunday at 6:30 PM EST.

Comments / 8

Mark Van
3d ago

The pass rush was the biggest difference in the game. Brady was getting rid of the ball quickly and his arm was still hit 4-5 times in the throwing motion, plus there were numerous hurries and hits. Great Football all day.

Reply(2)
16
Zack.Moriarty
2d ago

Classy response! This weekends games were probably some of the best playoff games I have ever seen.

Reply
22
Kathy Nichols
2d ago

Cheering for Von! So glad he is on a winning team and playing well. Go Rams!!

Reply(2)
6
