Back in December, my wife wanted to have a birthday party for one of our kids at The Reef Indoor Waterpark. At the time, it was closed for renovations. We were bummed, and we weren't alone in our disappointment. One of the complaints I frequently hear about Billings is that "there's nothing for kids to do around here" and during the waterparks closure, there was one less option on the list. As of last week (1/7/22), The Reef is now open again on weekends for hotel guests and non-guests alike.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO