Analyzing impact of Will Smith Jr. Buckeyes commitment

Former Ohio State head coach (2001-2010) Jim Tressel sounded off on Jim Harbaugh’s track record at Michigan. “Because of his lack of winning in The Game (against Ohio State) and lack of winning in the postseason, that makes it tougher to have a win-loss legacy,” Tressel said. “I really don’t know what his legacy is with his student-athletes and what the relationships are and so forth. And that’s the ones that last the longest anyway.”

