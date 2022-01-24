ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyzing impact of Will Smith Jr. Buckeyes commitment

By Zack Carpenter about 7 hours
Ohio State legacy Will Smith Jr. committed to the Buckeyes on Sunday. (Zack Carpenter/Lettermen Row)

Will Smith Jr. will follow in his father's footsteps at Ohio State, and the coaching staff believes his game compares to another former Buckeyes standout.

