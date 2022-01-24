Analyzing impact of Will Smith Jr. Buckeyes commitment
Will Smith Jr. will follow in his father's footsteps at Ohio State, and the coaching staff believes his game compares to another former Buckeyes standout.
Will Smith Jr. will follow in his father's footsteps at Ohio State, and the coaching staff believes his game compares to another former Buckeyes standout.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0