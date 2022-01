The FOMC meeting concluded today and as many expected, extreme volatility came into both the U.S. equities markets as well as gold. What was unexpected was the statement released by the Federal Reserve and how gold reacted to their updated monetary policy. Clearly, market participants had not factored in analysts' and economists' consensus of the outcome. The expectations were that interest rates would remain where they are, and the Federal Reserve would complete its tapering process in March and implement its first-rate hike immediately following the completion of the tapering process.

