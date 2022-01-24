2022 DB Kylon Griffin on Clemson official visit: "I loved it up there."

As college football heads toward the proverbial end of the 2022 recruiting cycle, On3 will soon release its final rankings for this year’s senior class. At the top of those rankings are 32 five-star prospects, each of whom was among the most heavily recruited high school football players in the country this year. Next up on the countdown is the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 class, Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon quarterback and Ohio State signee Devin Brown.

