NFL insider provides latest update on Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers relationship

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Following their narrow loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Green Bay Packers are on the brink of massive change. The organization waits on word from quarterback Aaron Rodgers about his future plans, whether that entails another year at Lambeau, a trade or retirement.

NFL insider Peter King shared his thoughts on the situation in his Football Morning in America column. He likens the moment to Brett Favre’s departure from the Pack.

“The weird, painful symmetry of Rodgers and predecessor Brett Favre cries out,” King wrote. “Fourteen years and two days previous to Saturday night’s game, Favre’s 14-3 Packers lost to the Giants on a Lawrence Tynes 47-yard field goal as time expired in a minus-23 wind-chill game. Here, Rodgers’ 13-4 Packers lost to the Niners on a 45-yard field goal as time expired in a zero wind-chill game. If this was Rodgers’ last game as a Packer, it will be hauntingly familiar to Favre’s.”

Despite the similarities between Favre 14 years ago and Aaron Rodgers now, King remains unsure of what the reigning NFL MVP will do.

“He could request a trade in the coming weeks and the Packers would have to oblige, or he could play one more year and be an unrestricted free-agent in 2023 at 39, or he could quit now,” King wrote. “’I’ll have conversations [with Packer management] in the next week or so and start to contemplate after that,’” he said after the game. No sign of which way he’s leaning, but he did say he didn’t want to be part of a rebuild.”

Packers receive injury update on running back AJ Dillon

After their playoff loss, the Packers received an update on the injury that sent running back AJ Dillon to the sideline. Dillon injured his ribs on a special team’s play in the second half of their game against the San Francisco 49ers. On Sunday, news broke that he suffered a fractured rib.

“As if the loss wasn’t tough enough, a source said Packers running back AJ Dillon suffered a fractured rib last night against the 49ers. It would have been a battle to be back for the NFC Title game,” stated NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

After injuring his chest while on a special teams play, cameras caught Dillon stand up on his own power. He winced with pain in the effort. Shortly after his injury, the Fox Sports broadcast of the game announced that he was designated as “questionable.”

On3’s Austin Brezina contributed to this report.