Dekalb County, GA

Massive fire guts apartment building in DeKalb County

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTNYJ_0du4SyPZ00
Firefighters working to put out massive blaze in Dekalb County (WSB-TV)

DeKalb County firefighters were working to put out a massive blaze at an abandoned apartment complex off Memorial Drive Monday morning.

The fire broke out at an apartment complex on Brannon Hill Road.

WSB crews at the scene saw a mostly burned-out structure as firefighters work to put out hotspots.

It’s unclear if anyone lives in the building or if anyone is hurt.

