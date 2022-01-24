Massive fire guts apartment building in DeKalb County
DeKalb County firefighters were working to put out a massive blaze at an abandoned apartment complex off Memorial Drive Monday morning.
The fire broke out at an apartment complex on Brannon Hill Road.
WSB crews at the scene saw a mostly burned-out structure as firefighters work to put out hotspots.
It’s unclear if anyone lives in the building or if anyone is hurt.
