Magic's Jalen Suggs: Fills up stat line in win

 3 days ago

Suggs amassed 15 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five...

Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs is showing real promise in January

Although the Orlando Magic continue to find ways to lose games, January has seemed like something of a turning point for them this season. The fans are now fully on board with playing well for a few quarters, before taking the foot off the gas and allowing the opponent to win the game.
NBA Rookie Rankings: Pacers' Chris Duarte puts on a show; Jalen Suggs rounding into form with Magic

We're approaching the next big milestone in the season: the Feb. 10 trade deadline. While that won't mean much for rookies in this class in terms of getting traded, it could potentially mean more opportunity for a few. As teams across the league assess how they would like to approach the rest of the season, some franchises may decide to focus on playing the younger talent more in an effort to see what they have with them, while also positioning themselves for a better draft pick. It remains to be seen who those teams are, as everyone has been holding their cards close to their chest with a little over two weeks until the deadline, but as we get closer we'll see which rookies benefit from trades made around the league.
Zach LaVine and Javonte Green return from injuries — but it’s Ayo Dosunmu who helps save the Chicago Bulls to end a 3-game road trip with a 111-110 win

In the final three minutes of Monday’s game in Oklahoma City, the Chicago Bulls panicked. Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. ran straight into half-court traps. Nikola Vučevic sent off-balance 3-pointers sailing past the rim. Billy Donovan called timeouts in an urgent attempt to calm his team, watching as the Thunder carved a 28-point Bulls lead down to a single point. The bell ultimately saved ...
Louisville coaching search: Chris Holtmann, Andy Enfield among top candidates to replace Chris Mack

The last time Louisville hired a full-time basketball coach, it landed a proven commodity in Xavier's Chris Mack -- a coach who had guided the Musketeers through their transition from the Atlantic 10 to the Big East with impressive results. He entered the Louisville job with a 68.9% career winning percentage and a record of postseason success. His Xavier teams advanced past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament four times in his nine seasons there. It seemed like a slam-dunk hire and was graded as such, with CBS Sports' Matt Norlander explaining that Mack was "viewed as an A-level candidate" within the industry.
Chicago Bulls by the numbers: Inside the recent 3-7 slide that dropped them out of first place in the Eastern Conference

January hasn’t gone easy on the Chicago Bulls, who have fallen from first place in the Eastern Conference with a 10-game slide punctuated by injuries to three starters. The Bulls went 3-7 through a run of games that included heavy-hitter matchups against the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks. Zach LaVine’s return in a 111-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday ...
Former Dallas Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle Once Revealed That Vince Carter Asked To Be The Team's Sixth-Man: "He Asked For The Honor Of Being The Sixth-Man, He Was A Giver."

Vince Carter was a superstar, one of the most entertaining players to ever enter the NBA. His highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring made him must-watch TV, especially in his early years with the Toronto Raptors. However, another thing that made Carter so impressive was his longevity, he made a league appearance in 4 different decades.
