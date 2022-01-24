Magic's Jalen Suggs: Fills up stat line in win

We're approaching the next big milestone in the season: the Feb. 10 trade deadline. While that won't mean much for rookies in this class in terms of getting traded, it could potentially mean more opportunity for a few. As teams across the league assess how they would like to approach the rest of the season, some franchises may decide to focus on playing the younger talent more in an effort to see what they have with them, while also positioning themselves for a better draft pick. It remains to be seen who those teams are, as everyone has been holding their cards close to their chest with a little over two weeks until the deadline, but as we get closer we'll see which rookies benefit from trades made around the league.

