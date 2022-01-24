ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several wounded in shooting in German city; gunman dead

Cover picture for the articleThe shooting took place at a lecture hall in the Southwest German city of Heidelberg. Police have asked people to avoid the area where the shooting occurred. A German news agency cited unidentified security sources as saying that the...

