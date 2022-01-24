Several wounded in shooting in German city; gunman dead

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for the gunman who struck a baby girl with a stray bullet last week in the Bronx. Police released new surveillance video showing the suspect running from the scene, and the gray Nissan sedan he used to get away. (Credit: NYPD) The girl was hit in the cheek while sitting in a parked car with her mother last Wednesday in Bedford Park — just days shy of her first birthday. She underwent surgery last week. A reward in the case is now up to $10,000. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO