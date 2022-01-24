ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutritionist-approved swaps for sweet-and-savory snack cravings

Whether you have a sweet tooth or enjoy savory bites like nachos or creamy spinach dip, registered dietitian and nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner shared some alternative and healthy snacking options with "Good Morning America."

Check out her full, easy-to-replicate recipes below.

Banana Snickers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3spcam_0du4SheS00
Dawn Jackson Blatner - PHOTO: This banana and peanut butter with chocolate snack is a great swap for a candy craving.

Ingredients

1 banana

1 tablespoon natural peanut butter

2 tablespoons shelled whole peanuts

Optional: 1 teaspoon date syrup

1/2 ounce dark chocolate, melted

Directions

Cut banana in half and then cut into quarters.

Spread on peanut butter and sprinkle on peanuts.

Optionally drizzle on date syrup (which tastes like caramel).

Drizzle on melted dark chocolate.

Freeze until the chocolate is hardened and enjoy.

Chocolate Cherry Nice Cream

"Typical ice cream will have 20 grams of added sugar. My chocolate cherry nice cream has zero grams of added sugar because it's only frozen cherries with unsweetened cocoa powder. Then I pop a cherry on top," she told "GMA" of the frozen treat with added nutrition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IWz2H_0du4SheS00
Dawn Jackson Blatner - PHOTO: A "nice" cream sundae.

1 cup frozen unsweetened cherries

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons favorite unsweetened milk

1 tablespoon chopped walnuts

Directions

Put cherries, cocoa powder, and 2 tablespoons milk in a blender. Blend and add more milk slowly until the texture is creamy like ice cream. Top with chopped walnuts.

Mini Pepper Nachos

For this one, Blatner trades the chips for mini bell peppers "that adds immune boosting vitamin C." She stuffs them with beans to get both plant protein and fiber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LdvJx_0du4SheS00
Dawn Jackson Blatner - PHOTO: A sheet tray of healthier nachos.

Ingredients

1 pound mini bell peppers

1 can (15 ounces) vegetarian refried beans

2 tablespoons taco seasoning

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Toppings: avocado, cilantro, jalapeño, black olives, plain Greek yogurt

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Cut mini bell peppers in half and remove seeds.

Fill peppers with beans, place on a baking sheet, and sprinkle w/ taco seasoning & cheese.

Bake for approximately10 minutes, until beans are warm and cheese is melted.

Top with chopped avocado, cilantro, jalapeño, black olives and drizzle of plain Greek yogurt.

Yogurt Spinach Dip

In lieu of a traditional high calorie mayonnaise and sour cream based dip, Blatner said go with a good-for-your-gut swap with Greek yogurt.

"It's going to add protein, it's going to add proicotics and good bacteria for your gut," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lt9tn_0du4SheS00
Dawn Jackson Blatner - PHOTO: A healthier version of spinach dip.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

6 cups (6 ounces) baby spinach leaves, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon each: crushed red pepper flakes, sea salt, black pepper

1 cup plain 2% Greek yogurt

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

Sauté oil, spinach, garlic, crushed red pepper, salt, and pepper.

Put yogurt in a bowl and stir in spinach mixture and cheese.

Serve with veggies and whole grain crackers.

Optional: Add chopped canned artichokes or water chestnuts to the spinach mix.

