DPHSS – Four COVID-19-related Fatalities Reported; COVID Crisis Hotline

By Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 3 days ago

Today, the Joint Information Center was notified of four (4) COVID-19-related fatalities:. The 277th COVID-19 related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) on January 22, 2022. The patient was a 98-year old male, partially vaccinated, with underlying health conditions. He tested positive on January 19, 2022. The...

