The surge of COVID-19 cases in Door County is driving up numbers across the board, including before you ever find out if you are positive or negative. Door County Public Health announced Thursday 241 positive cases of COVID-19 out of 334 tests administered since Monday’s update. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic cracked the 200 mark with 15 new patients. The county also reported one additional death, though those numbers along with hospitalizations tend to lag from the state’s reporting.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO