'Love Gelato' has recently released eight new special flavors to celebrate Chinese New Year. Each of the cold treats is inspired by Asian-inspired flavors. From classics like 'Matcha Green Tea' and 'Black Sesame' to more unique ones like 'Lychee' and 'Persimmon,' this range of flavors allows consumers to expand their palette and introduce them to something they wouldn't necessarily pick. Those who are lactose intolerant or milk sensitive can also enjoy the gelato as some of them are dairy-free, as the company keeps different dietary restrictions in mind. Consumers should note that these flavors will be available online for a limited time only.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO