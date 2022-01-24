ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

mRNA boosters can be 90% effective against Omicron

By Ceejay Pilarca
pncguam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveal that mRNA boosters–that is, Pfizer and Moderna–can be as much as 90% effective against the Omicron variant. The study focuses on vaccine effectiveness (VE), which compares the effectiveness of a vaccines to the original strain...

www.pncguam.com

