mRNA boosters can be 90% effective against Omicron

The highly transmissible omicron (B.1.1.529) variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is of mounting concern globally. The omicron variant carries a large number of spike mutations, including at least 15 mutations in the receptor-binding domain, which is a major target of neutralizing antibodies.1 To assess the potential susceptibility of this variant to the mRNA-1273 vaccine, neutralization of the omicron variant by serum samples obtained from vaccinated recipients was compared with neutralization of the prototypical D614G variant and the beta (B.1.351) and delta (B.1.617.2) variants. In a pilot study, neutralization of the omicron variant after the primary two-dose regimen of the mRNA-1273 vaccine was lower than that of the D614G and beta variants but increased substantially after a booster dose of the mRNA-1273 vaccine (Figs. S1 through S3 in the Supplementary Appendix, available with the full text of this letter at NEJM.org).

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO