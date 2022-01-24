ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Temporarily On Pause

By Michael Knight, Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting today, the monoclonal antibody clinic in...

www.pncguam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Weather Channel

About Two-Thirds of COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Reactions Due to Nocebo Effect: Study

The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
SCIENCE
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monoclonal Antibody#Pnc
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

The 8 symptoms of Omicron: how to recognize the variant

The arrival of the so-called Omicron variant has definitely changed the scenario from the health point of view, so much so that some countries have decided to loosen the restrictions imposed on their citizens to stem the infection. But what would the symptoms that mostly lead back to Omicron? To...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
womenfitness.net

Coffee and Tea Drinking may be Associated with Reduced Rates of Stroke and Dementia

Drinking coffee or tea may be associated with a lower risk of stroke and dementia, according to a study of healthy individuals aged 50-74 publishing Nov. 16 in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine. Drinking coffee was also associated with a lower risk of post-stroke dementia. Strokes are life-threatening events which...
DRINKS
pncguam.com

DPHSS – Four COVID-19-related Fatalities Reported; COVID Crisis Hotline

Today, the Joint Information Center was notified of four (4) COVID-19-related fatalities:. The 277th COVID-19 related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) on January 22, 2022. The patient was a 98-year old male, partially vaccinated, with underlying health conditions. He tested positive on January 19, 2022. The 278th...
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

COVID-19 Brief: Omicron Mutating, Lasting Longer and Killing Faster

As Omicron continues to dominate globally, research is coming in every day on this highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2. Take a look. A Subvariant of Omicron ID’ed in Washington State and Houston. Two cases of a subvariant of the Omicron variant have been identified in Washington state. It appears...
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

The Warning Signs of Stroke in Women

According to the American Heart Association, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and a leading cause of serious disability. In a stroke, blood flow to an area of the brain is blocked or a blood vessel bursts, causing bleeding in the brain. Women have a higher lifetime risk of stroke than men.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Mashed

A New Study Suggests A Potential Link Between Wine And COVID-19

A new study from UK Biobank and Frontiers of Nutrition shows a correlation between drinking wine and lower risks of testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to Wine Searcher. The study looked at data for nearly 500,000 British individuals, specifically instances of positive COVID-19 tests, how much participants drink, and what they drink.
DRINKS
pncguam.com

Saipan Cares for Animals To Close Down, At Least Temporarily

Nonprofit organization Saipan Cares for Animals will be closing down their animal shelter within the next week due to a decision made by the CNMI Zoning Board. While the Commonwealth Zoning Board did inform SCA of the need to halt their current operations by the end of the month, they have not mandated SCA to vacate the premises.
ANIMALS
pncguam.com

GDOE To Adjust COVID Protocols

In a press meeting today, GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez discussed planned changes to COVID protocol during the current COVID surge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pncguam.com

Teachers concerned about rising COVID cases in schools

In a statement to PNC, Jane Roe, a GDOE teacher, says a coworker of hers “caught COVID from her student who was sent back to class by the nurse even though he was coughing and sneezing. The nurse claims she’s using a protocol and cannot send every student who has classic cold symptoms home.”
EDUCATION
pncguam.com

DOAg approved to spay and neuter strays

The Guam Department of Agriculture (DOAg) has received approval from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) to begin the spay and neuter program for stray animals. “I am extremely pleased to report that our MOA [Memorandum of Agreement] has passed through the review of the Attorney General’s Office,” said DOAg Director Chelsa Muña-Brecht today at a meeting for the Island Beautification Task Force (IBTF).
PETS
MedicalXpress

Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy