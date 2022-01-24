ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Sen. Sinema censured by Arizona Democrats after pro-filibuster vote

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Kyrsten Sinema was censured by her own party after Arizona Democrats chose...

Comments / 36

Timothy Baker
2d ago

thank you Senator! your own party leader fought to KEEP THE FILIBUSTER not long ago. now.......in a move simply to keep POWER, as MOST democraps do, he has hypocritcally 'changed his mind'?STICK TO YOUR COMMITMENT, DON'T BE LIKE MOST DEMOCRAPS!(we would welcome you on the other side of the isle)

Rae Mae
2d ago

Thank you Senator Sinema for standing strong. Americans did you know an illegal alien can go through TSA and show a warrant for arrest to board a plane. Did you know that illegals don’t have to test for Covid and enter the US with who knows what disease. Did you know the demoncraps want to use tax dollars for legal assistance to illegals. WAKE UP before you as a US citizen have no rights!!

Daniel Leedham
2d ago

sorry K.S.. we need people like her in both parties to make this political experiment work. both parties hate the filibuster depending on which side of the minority/ majority fence their on. that's why our forefathers created it.

Related
NBC News

Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court, paving way for Biden appointment

WASHINGTON — Justice Stephen Breyer will step down from the Supreme Court at the end of the current term, according to people familiar with his thinking. President Joe Biden and Breyer are scheduled to appear together at the White House Thursday as the Supreme Court justice is set to announce his retirement, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC News.
NBC News

Who is on Biden’s Supreme Court shortlist?

The White House said President Biden will stick to his campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court following news that Justice Stephen Breyer is preparing to retire. Frontrunners include Ketanji Brown Jackson, who Biden nominated last year for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, and Leondra Kruger, a justice on California’s Supreme Court. Jan. 27, 2022.
White House announces strategy to boost federal cybersecurity after hacks

WASHINGTON — The White House on Wednesday announced a new strategy to strengthen cybersecurity across the federal government following a string of high-profile attacks against U.S. agencies and private companies in the past two years. The U.S will adopt a "zero trust" approach, meaning the federal government will assume...
