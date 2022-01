Nothing Victor Wembanyama does on a basketball court looks normal. The phenom from France stands at a towering 7-foot-2 with a 7-foot-9 wingspan. Blocking shots is second nature to him. When teams target him in a switch on the perimeter, it's the equivalent of watching Rudy Gobert try to defend Kevin Hart on a nerf hoop. With long and gangly arms, even when he's out of position he's able to turn and recover as well as any big man prospect in the sport.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO