It has been a while since we have seen updated COVID-19 numbers from the Howard County Public School System. Here is the latest information reported on January 12th:. As of Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, there are 722 students and 165 staff members in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test or as a close contact. These numbers will be updated every Wednesday by 11 AM.

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO