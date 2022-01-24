ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' faulty defensive decisions spoiled all-time performance by Josh Allen

 3 days ago
What's more, even when the sting finally goes away, the reality will remain that Allen almost certainly will never play better than he did Saturday night, which means their window with this nucleus may already have been painted shut.

All this happened because the Bills ... choked, starting from the sideline after Allen's final touchdown pass.

First, the decision was made to kick the ball through the end zone for a touchback with 13 seconds remaining instead of squibbing it or kicking short to force a return and take more time off the clock.

Then their coverage schemes were so inexplicably soft that it allowed Hill, of all people, to get open for an easy 19-yard completion that took just 5 seconds. He should have been assaulted at the line of scrimmage instead (for a 5-yard penalty at worst). That would have either resulted in Hill taking more time to get open and complete the play or simply another play following a 5-yard penalty, with fewer than 13 seconds to go.

Yet they dialed up the same soft coverage on the second play, a 25-yard pass to Kelce down the left seam. And just like that, the Chiefs were in position for a game-tying field goal on the final play of regulation.

The way the Bills chose to play defense over the last two minutes, the final 13 seconds in particular, was deplorable and should never have happened.

Period. No gray area. No debates.

There was only one way to go there. It was Football 101. And they forgot their textbooks.

Choked.

As a result, McDermott and his staff and their defense failed their quarterback.

McDermott admitted there were conversations about playing tighter on the receivers and executing their final kickoff differently. Apparently the wrong thoughts won out.

"There was a lot being talked about there," McDermott said. "And again, it comes back to me."

Of course, the defense wasn't the only culprit here. The punt team allowed Hill to break off a 45-yard return on a mediocre punt by mediocre punter Matt Haack that set up a fourth-quarter field goal.

But that's another story for another day.

This is all about a horrible collapse by an otherwise impeccably prepared team that has to seriously wonder now if it will ever get over the hump.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

Comments / 33

Bart Brobdingnag
2d ago

Pointing out the bills collapse, but no props for KC excellence. Both defenses had moments of brilliance and flashes of mediocrity.

Reply(1)
4
Piglosi’s Thorne
3d ago

Was Bills defense at this game?????? I didn’t think they showed up. Worst I’ve ever seen from them they definitely lost the game. Defensive Coordinator needs to be fired

Reply
3
Chuck
2d ago

Should never have been an overtime. A squib kick would have consumed at least 3 seconds. I spite of the Bills pass defense ineptness for 13 seconds, the tying FG came with 3 seconds left. Horrible coaching decision.

Reply
3
ClutchPoints

Chiefs HC Andy Reid reacts to Josh Allen, Bills’ comments on controversial OT rules

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills played a game for the ages in the AFC Divisional Round, as Kansas City only just edged out Buffalo 42-36. Besides the incredible quarterback show put on by Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, one of the biggest storylines after the game was the controversial overtime rule, which prevented Allen and the Bills from touching the ball. Allen spoke about the rule, noting that it “is what it is” but that he’d likely be celebrating if it was the other way around too. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid seemed to offer a response to those comments when speaking about the controversial OT rules, via NBC Sports.
NFL
The Spun

Josh Allen Makes His Opinion On Brian Daboll Very Clear

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s name is attached to a number of head coach openings around the NFL right now. Daboll has been instrumental in the ascension of quarterback Josh Allen. And the Bills QB gave him a ringing endorsement on Monday. “I think teams would be foolish not...
NFL
247Sports

Buffalo Bills' Sean McDermott says Josh Allen will have say if new OC is needed; QB advocating for Ken Dorsey

The Buffalo Bills' season is over after an overtime playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round, and time will tell if it was the final game for Brian Daboll as the team's offensive coordinator. Daboll has been targeted as an NFL head coaching candidate amid the success he has seen with quarterback Josh Allen taking the snaps, and neither Allen nor Bills head coach Sean McDermott is fleeing the reality that their offensive coordinator could get poached.
NFL
Person
Sting
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen calls out teams not hiring Bills OC Brian Daboll as their next head coach

The Buffalo Bills put on an offensive performance for the ages in the AFC Divisional Round. The only issue was the Chiefs did, too. With the Bills’ season officially in the rear-view mirror, the team is looking to the offseason in order to find the missing piece to help them reach the Super Bowl. While they look to improve the roster, there’s a real chance that their coaching staff suffers a significant loss. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has been linked to various vacant head coaching roles across the league, and Josh Allen called out NFL teams for not having snapped up the OC already, via Mike Giardi.
NFL
#American Football#Chiefs
theScore

The Chiefs and Bills broke football on Sunday

Bills-Chiefs was supposed to be a clash of the league's most assertive young quarterbacks, with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes representing the best of the sport's present and future. It lived up to that billing - even before both teams combined for three lead changes and a tie and scored 25 points in the final two minutes of regulation - only to have the outcome essentially determined by a coin flip.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Bills’ Josh Allen Impressed By This Gesture From Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes took off his helmet and swarmed Travis Kelce after the two Chiefs stars connected for a game-winning touchdown Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. The next person who the Kansas City quarterback embraced was on the other team. Mahomes made a beeline from the endzone toward midfield after the...
NFL
WGR550

13 seconds.

It was so close. You were probably envisioning that AFC Championship game at Highmark Stadium in your head. Thoughts of a Super Bowl berth were probably in your head too. It changed in 13 seconds of game time.
NFL
villages-news.com

Josh Allen played greatest game of a Buffalo Bills QB

When you come from Buffalo, two things are embedded in your DNA – the Bills, and heartbreak. Buffalo, in January, is a cold, dark city. Snow cascades in blinding, howling storms off the frigid shores of Lake Erie. Buffalonians spend winter days swaddling themselves in coats and boots like...
NFL
CBS Sports

Wildest stats from Chiefs vs. Bills playoff game for the ages: A look at records broken, history made and more

Pretty boring weekend, right? I mean, all we got were four incredible playoff games that each came down to the final play. Those four walk-off finishes were the most in a single postseason in NFL history and all of them came over a two-day stretch in a single round. The cherry on top of all that madness came in the final game of the divisional round slate on Sunday night when the Bills and Chiefs duked it out in a battle for the ages.
NFL
