Bills' faulty defensive decisions spoiled all-time performance by Josh Allen

What's more, even when the sting finally goes away, the reality will remain that Allen almost certainly will never play better than he did Saturday night, which means their window with this nucleus may already have been painted shut.

All this happened because the Bills ... choked, starting from the sideline after Allen's final touchdown pass.

First, the decision was made to kick the ball through the end zone for a touchback with 13 seconds remaining instead of squibbing it or kicking short to force a return and take more time off the clock.

Then their coverage schemes were so inexplicably soft that it allowed Hill, of all people, to get open for an easy 19-yard completion that took just 5 seconds. He should have been assaulted at the line of scrimmage instead (for a 5-yard penalty at worst). That would have either resulted in Hill taking more time to get open and complete the play or simply another play following a 5-yard penalty, with fewer than 13 seconds to go.

Yet they dialed up the same soft coverage on the second play, a 25-yard pass to Kelce down the left seam. And just like that, the Chiefs were in position for a game-tying field goal on the final play of regulation.

The way the Bills chose to play defense over the last two minutes, the final 13 seconds in particular, was deplorable and should never have happened.

Period. No gray area. No debates.

There was only one way to go there. It was Football 101. And they forgot their textbooks.

Choked.

As a result, McDermott and his staff and their defense failed their quarterback.

McDermott admitted there were conversations about playing tighter on the receivers and executing their final kickoff differently. Apparently the wrong thoughts won out.

"There was a lot being talked about there," McDermott said. "And again, it comes back to me."

Of course, the defense wasn't the only culprit here. The punt team allowed Hill to break off a 45-yard return on a mediocre punt by mediocre punter Matt Haack that set up a fourth-quarter field goal.

But that's another story for another day.

This is all about a horrible collapse by an otherwise impeccably prepared team that has to seriously wonder now if it will ever get over the hump.

