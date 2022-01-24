Lockstep on Harnessing the Power of Virtual Cards to Improve AP Efficiency

It is no longer enough for credit unions (CUs) to compete with banks within the regions in which they operate. They must now be ready to go toe to toe with digitally savvy financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs that can offer services accessible anywhere and across any channel. Roughly half of CU members also bank with other FIs, even though many want to do all of their banking with a single institution. More than one-third of CU members would be at least “somewhat” open to leaving their CUs for FIs that offer all the financial products they need, with more than half of millennial members saying this.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO