Lockstep on Harnessing the Power of Virtual Cards to Improve AP Efficiency

Silicon Photonics Market: By Product, Application, Waveguide, Component, and region. Global Silicon Photonics market is valued at USD 1.08 Billion in 2021 and is projected to attain a value of USD 3.59 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period, 2022–2028. Silicon Photonics is an enabling technology that provides high performance in data transfer speed and distance, which leads to cost-saving for optical system architectures. The main benefits of Silicon Photonics are: 1) High bandwidth; 2) Low power; 3) Large transmission distance; 4) Cost savings. These benefits make it possible to integrate various functions in information processing like functionalities for optical transceiver modules (OTM), wavelength selective switch (WSS), transparent optical crossconnect (OXC), wavelength monitor (WM), optical Ethernet switch/router, coherent receiver module, etc. Therefore, the demand for Silicon Photonics has been increasing recently because the diverse application areas have increased significantly.
