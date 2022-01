If there is one thing we understand in New York, it is how to have fun. Even if that fun may seem crazy to people outside the Empire State. For the most part, New York is almost like two separate areas. Upstate and Downstate. There isn't a defined line. Some will say the middle axis of the state and north is Upstate New York, while others say just north of New York City. Regardless of where you fall on that debate, there are definitely actions that define an Upstate New Yorker, and these 16 things are it.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO