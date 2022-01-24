ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, PA

House fire in Fayette County a “total loss”

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
FAYETTE COUNTY — A house fire in Fayette County has left one family without their home.

The house was located in the 500 block of Old Route 21 in German Township.

According to McClellandtown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Stephen Campbell, the family who lived at the home — a husband, wife and daughter — all got out safely.

Chief Campbell also said that all of the firefighters involved weren’t injured. He also said Red Cross has been notified.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire.

