It's another cold morning in North Alabama, but at least there is no wind chill! Even so, we are in the mid 20s right now. Warmer temperatures are back later today, but for one day only. A light southerly wind and filtered sunshine will push highs into the mid 50s this afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase as out next weather maker (and big chill) move closer to the region.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO